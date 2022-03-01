Current Extends Horticulture Range with New, High-Intensity Arize® Element Top Lighting

New L1000 model offers high 2600µmol/s output

3600µmol/s Arize® Element L2000 for higher yields and optimized retrofits

Expanded range to offer customers greater flexibility and choice

GE Current, a Daintree company has today unveiled two new, high-efficiency and high-performance members of its Arize Element family. The latest L1000 model offers an increased maximum output of up to 2600µmol/s, adding a new option to the existing L1000 portfolio, which already features efficacy-oriented models that offer up to 3.6µmol/J. With the all-new, 3600µmol/s Arize Element L2000, Current is giving growers a wider variety of options than ever before when designing a lighting plan that's optimized for their greenhouse operations.

Following the same design as the Arize Element L1000 Next-Gen, the new L1000 model features an ultra-slim form factor, a choice of eight tailored light spectra and Current's proprietary XW Optic to ensure uniform light dispersion across a wider area. This version is designed as a 1:1 replacement for HPS fixtures, helping to boost productivity and reduce energy costs. The L2000 consumes 1000W, and its next-gen XW optic spreads light even wider than the L1000, further reducing fixture count and increasing yields in HPS retrofit applications.

"Every greenhouse operation is different, with different production considerations and priorities," said Bruno D'Amico, Global Product Manager for Horticulture Lighting at Current. "When our product experts, plant scientists and lighting designers tackle a new project, they account for every potential variable to develop the lighting plan that will deliver the best possible results for the customer. Challenges could range from cost control or boosting productivity to a completely different goal. With these new, high-performance models, our aim is to give customers greater control over the balance they strike between the variables that are most important to them."

