Cognito Therapeutics to Present Virtual Symposium "Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Progression with Neurophysiological Markers" at 2022 AD/PD Conference

Cognito Therapeutics, a late-stage company pioneering non-invasive optogenetics-based therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today it will present a virtual symposium featuring a panel of leading neuroscientists to discuss neurophysiological markers in Alzheimer's Disease progression, at the 2022 Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) Conference, held March 15 - 20, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain and online.
Details of the virtual symposium panel are below:
Symposium title: Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Progression with Neurophysiological Markers
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - 4:15 to 5:15 pm Central European Time
Agenda: (in Central European Time)
Introduction (4:15-4:20 pm)
Mihály Hajós, PharmD, PhD
Cognito Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, United States.
Amyloid-related disruption of early visual processing in healthy aging and
mild cognitive impairment (4:20-4:35 pm)
Daniel C. Javitt, MD, PhD
Division of Experimental Therapeutics, Department of Psychiatry,
Columbia University Medical Center, New York, United States.
Compromised Behavior and Gamma Power During Working Memory in Cognitively
Healthy Individuals with Abnormal CSF Amyloid/Tau (4:35-4:50 pm)
Xianghong Arakaki, MD, PhD
Neurosciences, Huntington Medical Research Institutes, Pasadena, CA, United States.
EEG predicts efficacy of non-invasive gamma sensory stimulation therapy in subjects
with Alzheimer's disease (4:50-5:05 pm)
Aylin Cimenser, PhD
Cognito Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, United States
Discussion (5:05-5:15 pm)
All participants
A replay of the symposium panel will be posted on Cognito's website at www.cognitotx.com.
About Cognito Therapeutics
Cognito Therapeutics is a pioneer in disease-modifying therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases and human cognitive performance. The company has completed multiple clinical studies demonstrating its investigational therapeutic platform has the potential to safely slow or stop cognitive decline and loss of brain volume in Alzheimer's disease. Cognito has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and expects to start pivotal studies in 2022. The company's technology was based on pioneering optogenetics research by scientific co-founders Professors Li-Huei Tsai and Ed Boyden at MIT. Cognito Therapeutics is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.cognitotx.com. Follow us on Twitter at @cognitotx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005357/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.