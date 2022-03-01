Cognito Therapeutics to Present Virtual Symposium "Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Progression with Neurophysiological Markers" at 2022 AD/PD Conference

Cognito Therapeutics, a late-stage company pioneering non-invasive optogenetics-based therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today it will present a virtual symposium featuring a panel of leading neuroscientists to discuss neurophysiological markers in Alzheimer's Disease progression, at the 2022 Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) Conference, held March 15 - 20, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain and online.

Details of the virtual symposium panel are below:

Symposium title: Predicting Alzheimer's Disease Progression with Neurophysiological Markers

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - 4:15 to 5:15 pm Central European Time

Agenda: (in Central European Time)

Introduction (4:15-4:20 pm)

Mihály Hajós, PharmD, PhD

Cognito Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, United States.

Amyloid-related disruption of early visual processing in healthy aging and

mild cognitive impairment (4:20-4:35 pm)

Daniel C. Javitt, MD, PhD

Division of Experimental Therapeutics, Department of Psychiatry,

Columbia University Medical Center, New York, United States.

Compromised Behavior and Gamma Power During Working Memory in Cognitively

Healthy Individuals with Abnormal CSF Amyloid/Tau (4:35-4:50 pm)

Xianghong Arakaki, MD, PhD

Neurosciences, Huntington Medical Research Institutes, Pasadena, CA, United States.

EEG predicts efficacy of non-invasive gamma sensory stimulation therapy in subjects

with Alzheimer's disease (4:50-5:05 pm)

Aylin Cimenser, PhD

Cognito Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, United States

Discussion (5:05-5:15 pm)

All participants

A replay of the symposium panel will be posted on Cognito's website at www.cognitotx.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a pioneer in disease-modifying therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases and human cognitive performance. The company has completed multiple clinical studies demonstrating its investigational therapeutic platform has the potential to safely slow or stop cognitive decline and loss of brain volume in Alzheimer's disease. Cognito has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and expects to start pivotal studies in 2022. The company's technology was based on pioneering optogenetics research by scientific co-founders Professors Li-Huei Tsai and Ed Boyden at MIT. Cognito Therapeutics is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.cognitotx.com. Follow us on Twitter at @cognitotx.

