NuMark Credit Union Selects Scienaptic's Credit Decisioning Platform

Platform deployment aims to significantly improve ‘look-to-book' and automated decisions
Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced today that NuMark Credit Union has chosen its AI-based underwriting platform to provide enhanced and faster credit decisions to its members.
NuMark Credit Union has a long history of treating its members like family, and they diligently follow their philosophy of "people helping people." The credit union believes in enriching the financial lives of its members. NuMark Credit Union serves more than 50,000 members from nine branches. By using Scienaptic's AI-powered loan decisioning platform, the credit union looks to enhance its member experience with faster lending decisions to help members finance their dreams and do more with their money.
"At NuMark CU, we have multi-generational clients and members who have had accounts with us for more than three decades, and this trust is our biggest asset," said Steve Clark, Chief Lending Officer of NuMark Credit Union. "With Scienaptic's AI-powered credit underwriting platform, we will be able to better serve members who we consider to be an extension of our family. The AI platform will enable us to maintain a deep commitment to member relationships while improving member financial lives through smarter, more personalized credit decisions."
"We are incredibly delighted to announce that we will be partnering with NuMark Credit Union. Our AI-powered credit underwriting platform will help unlock millions of dreams through better access to credit," said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. "NuMark will be able to make personalized credit decisions for its members, approving more loans while minimizing risk."
About Scienaptic
Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.
