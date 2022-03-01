Alida Appoints Executive Vice Presidents for EMEA and the Americas

Nick Morley joins as new EVP, EMEA and Brad Stanghetta elevated to EVP, Americas

Alida, a leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM), today announced the appointment of Nick Morley as EVP, EMEA and the promotion of Brad Stanghetta to EVP, Americas. Together, they will join Steven Medeiros, SVP & General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, in leading Alida's Sales teams across the globe.

Morley steps into his new role with a consistent, multi-year track record of launching and scaling the international operations of global software companies. He will lead Alida's EMEA team across 11 countries in maximizing revenue outcomes and value for its customers. Prior to joining Alida, Morley was the Managing Director at Integral Ad Science, where he successfully scaled operations across EMEA and drove a 5X increase in revenue. Morley has also held senior leadership positions at Intent Media, Adobe, and Efficient Frontier.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Nick to Alida. Nick's immense experience in growing and empowering teams across tech start-ups, growth stage, and publicly-traded companies, will be fundamental for our continued expansion across EMEA," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. "Nick is a measured, strategic, and people-first leader who I'm confident will take our EMEA team to the next level."

Stanghetta joined Alida in 2017 and has led a number of important customer-facing departments over his tenure, including Global Business Development, Sales Operations, Enablement, and Direct Sales. In 2020 and 2021, he and his team led the Americas' business to 60% and 55% growth respectively. In his new role as EVP of the Americas he will focus on leading Alida's direct sales efforts into Total Experience Management (TXM).

"Brad's contributions to Alida over the past years have been enormous. Through his leadership and mentorship, his teams have consistently achieved outstanding results, winning back-to-back region of the year honors," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. "His sincerity in deeply understanding our customers and his passion in building future talent makes him a true leader and I'm excited to see him expand his role as EVP."

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada over 20 years ago as Vision Critical, Alida now serves the globe with its visionary software and team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaCXM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005358/en/