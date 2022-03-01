Vicarious to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company") RBOT RBOT WS))), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced that the company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.
-
Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation on Tuesday, March 8, at 9:10 a.m. ET
-
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation on Wednesday, March 16 at 8:40 a.m. ET
Interested parties may access a live and archived version of each presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at https://investor.vicarioussurgical.com.
About Vicarious Surgical
Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.
