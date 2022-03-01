Highview-Backed National Fire & Safety Announces Acquisition of Absolute Fire Protection

Strategic Acquisition Supplements NFS' Existing Service Capabilities in Arizona

National Fire & Safety ("NFS"), a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform and a portfolio company of Highview Capital ("Highview"), today announced its acquisition of Absolute Fire Protection ("Absolute"), a leading fire and life safety service provider, headquartered in Glendale, AZ.

Absolute offers a comprehensive range of maintenance and inspection services for fire protection equipment. Founded by Danny Trotter in 2016, Absolute emphasizes a customer-oriented approach and has established a track record of delivering high-quality and punctual service.

This acquisition is a seamless strategic fit for NFS, which currently enjoys a working relationship with Absolute through NFS' RCI subsidiary. The addition of Absolute to the NFS platform will supplement RCI's recurring service, maintenance, and retrofit business.

"Absolute is a founder-operated company with a track record of timely, high quality service. Danny and the team have built a reputation for stellar service in Arizona," said Chris Gannon, Chief Executive Officer of National Fire & Safety. "This acquisition provides us with an exciting opportunity to expand our existing service capabilities in Arizona and further strengthens our NFS platform as we continue to expand our presence nationally."

Danny Trotter, founder of Absolute Fire Protection, commented, "Since founding Absolute Fire Protection in 2016, we have remained a family-owned and operated business. In partnership with the National Fire & Safety team, we will continue to maintain a strong commitment to excellent customer service. I am thrilled to continue this commitment to efficient and high quality work in partnership with National Fire & Safety."

P.J. Gilbert, Managing Director at Highview and Chairman of National Fire & Safety, added, "Our acquisition of Absolute complements our existing capabilities and allows NFS to expand our service offerings as our presence grows throughout the Southwest Region. Danny and the Absolute Team have over two decades of experience in this industry and we are thrilled to have their expertise as part of the NFS team going forward."

About Absolute Fire Protection

Absolute Fire Protection ("Absolute") is a leading fire and life safety services business headquartered in Glendale, AZ. Absolute offers a complete range of fire protection equipment services, including fire alarm systems, sprinkler systems, extinguishers, kitchen hood systems, fire hydrants, emergency lights and more. Founded in 2016 by Danny Trotter, Absolute is a family-owned and operated business which has grown into a regional leader in fire safety and protection. Absolute provides customer-oriented service by prioritizing customer safety and satisfaction. For more information on Absolute Fire Protection, please visit www.absolutefireaz.com.

About National Fire & Safety

National Fire & Safety is a leading end-to-end fire protection and life safety solutions platform, backed by Highview Capital. National Fire & Safety's mission is to deliver safe and reliable fire protection tools by leveraging the local knowledge and expertise of the nation's most trusted brands. Through its independent subsidiaries Frontier Fire Protection, LLC, Elite FPS, LLC and RCI Systems, Inc., National Fire & Safety is the trusted choice for fire protection and life safety solutions in seven states across the Western U.S. Its subsidiaries collectively service a variety of end markets, including retail, healthcare, education, government, industrial, distribution and residential. For more information on National Fire & Safety, please visit www.natfiresafety.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

