ZincFive Appoints Julie Blunden to its Board of Directors

Julie Blunden joins ZincFive as the first independent member of the Board.

ZincFive, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions, announced today the appointment of Julie Blunden to the Board of Directors. This brings the number of Board members to five. Ms. Blunden will be the first independent member to join the Board since the company's inception.

For over three decades, Ms. Blunden has rapidly grown emerging energy companies to leaders in their sectors from power generation to retail power, solar, energy storage and EV fast charging. In her executive roles at EVgo, SunPower, Green Mountain Energy, KEMA Xenergy and SunEdison, Ms. Blunden has raised billions of dollars from the public and private capital markets to scale market expansion, manufacturing, and customer acquisition. She has served on multiple energy industry Boards, including the U.S. Energy Storage Association. Ms. Blunden also served as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of ClimateWorks Foundation. She has an engineering and environmental studies degree from Dartmouth College and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford's Graduate School of Business.

"I am excited to support the terrific team at ZincFive who are already delivering game changing batteries that are safe, have years of proven reliability and a much lower lifecycle carbon footprint than alternatives," said Julie Blunden. "ZincFive harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry to create nickel-zinc battery solutions that are good for business, good for people, and good for the planet."

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie as the first independent member of the Board as we respond to rapidly increasing demand for our mission-critical nickel-zinc batteries," said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. "Through eight companies, 10 Boards, two private company sales and multiple IPOs, Julie brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a great shared passion for building a more sustainable future for all of us."

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries, applying transformational technology and solutions that provide the power to advance the world with less harmful impacts. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive leverages safe, sustainable nickel-zinc chemistry within its solutions to provide high power density and performance simultaneous with superior safety and environmental advantages. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

