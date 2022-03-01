Renesas Pioneers RISC-V Technology With RZ/Five General-Purpose MPUs Based on 64-Bit RISC-V CPU Core

Expands the RZ Family Portfolio by Adding to Existing Arm CPU Core–Based MPUs

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the RZ/Five general-purpose microprocessor units (MPUs) built around a 64-bit RISC-V CPU core. The RZ/Five employs the Andes AX45MP, based on the RISC-V CPU instruction set architecture (ISA). The RZ-Five augments Renesas' previously available Arm® CPU core–based MPUs, expanding customer options and providing more flexibility in the product development process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005497/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"I am delighted that Renesas is among the first to announce a general-purpose MPU built around a 64-bit RISC-V CPU core from Andes," said Hiroto Nitta, Senior Vice President and Head of SoC Business in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "With the introduction of the RZ/Five MPUs along with ecosystem support, Renesas is taking the lead in providing RISC-V solutions ahead of the market."

"RZ/Five is the first general-purpose MPU on the market to be built around a 64-bit RISC-V core from Andes," said Frankwell Lin, Chairman and CEO at Andes Technology Corp. "Andes has collaborated with Renesas first on the 32-bit RISC-V core and now on the 64-bit AX45MP, and I anticipate that this development will lead to the early adoption of customers' devices in the global market built with Andes' advanced RISC-V processor families."

Ideal for IoT Endpoint Devices

Demand is increasing for IoT endpoint devices, such as gateways for solar inverters or home security systems, to collect sensor data and connect to servers or to the cloud. In response to this need, RZ/Five is optimized to provide the performance and peripheral functions required of IoT endpoint devices. Its maximum operating frequency is 1 GHz. Peripheral functions include support for multiple interfaces, such as two Gigabit Ethernet channels, two USB 2.0 channels, and two CAN channels, as well as dual A/D converter modules. Support is also provided for connecting external DDR memory with error checking and correction (ECC) and security functions.

Long-Term Linux Support via Industrial-Grade CIP Linux

As with the RZ/G Series, a Verified Linux Package (VLP) featuring Civil Infrastructure Platform™ (CIP) Linux, an industrial-grade Linux offering long-term maintenance support for more than 10 years, is available for RZ/Five. This makes the RZ/Five series an ideal product in corporate infrastructure and industrial applications that require a high level of reliability and extended service life. It also allows users to dramatically reduce future Linux maintenance costs.

Peripheral Functions and Package Compatible with the RZ/G2UL

The peripheral functions and package of RZ/Five are compatible with those of the Arm core–based RZ/G2UL, allowing for easy reuse of proven designs. The RZ/Five also comes in a smaller, compact package to address less complex designs more efficiently. As an evaluation environment, an RZ SMARC Evaluation Board Kit will be offered with a module board conforming to the SMARC 2.1 standard, equivalent to the currently available environment for the RZ/G Series. This kit allows switching and evaluating between an RZ/Five CPU module and an RZ/G2UL CPU module, enabling easy evaluation and shortening product development cycles.

Winning Combinations with RZ/Five

Renesas will provide a complete system solution for the RZ/Five CPU module including Renesas' DA9062 power management IC, 5P35023 programmable clock generator, AT25QL128A flash memory and SLG46538 GreenPAK IC implementing peripheral functions such as system reset. These devices work together seamlessly in Winning Combinations, such as SMARC System for Single Core Cortex-A55 MPU, that can be used as reference designs to reduce product development time. Renesas has developed and made available many other Winning Combinations that combine technically compatible devices from the Renesas product portfolio to help speed the design process for customers so they can bring products to market sooner. For more information on the more than 280 Winning Combinations now available for a variety of applications, please visit https://www.renesas.com/win.

Availability

Samples of the RZ/Five MPUs are available starting today, and mass production is scheduled to begin in July 2022. For more information, please visit: https://www.renesas.com/rzfive.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) Civil Infrastructure Platform is a trademark or registered trademark of The Linux Foundation in the United States of America and other countries. Arm is trademarks or registered trademarks of Arm Limited in the EU and other countries. All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005497/en/