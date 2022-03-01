Former WABCO Senior Executive Jon Morrison Joins the Plus Advisory Board to Help Scale Global Commercial Deployment of Autonomous Trucks

Plus (www.plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced today the addition of Jon Morrison to its Advisory Board. Morrison brings deep expertise in developing, commercializing, and scaling innovative safety and efficiency technologies for commercial vehicles. Plus will draw on his global leadership experience to support the company's global commercial deployment of its driver-in solution, PlusDrive, and the company's continued development of autonomous trucking technology.

"Jon's unmatched expertise and track record of business and product leadership in the commercial vehicle industry is tremendously valuable as we look to scale the global deployment of our autonomous trucking technology. We are thrilled to have his support in our exciting growth journey," said David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder at Plus.

Jon Morrison said, "Plus has achieved remarkable success as the first autonomous trucking developer to launch a commercial autonomous driving product, already serving marquee fleets and OEMs today. I have been incredibly impressed with the team and its technology leadership and strategic approach. I look forward to working closely with David and the rest of the Plus team to bring its revolutionary autonomous trucking technology to more fleets and OEMs, all of whom will benefit from the improved safety, efficiency, and sustainability."

Prior to starting his current strategic advisory firm, Morrison served in a number of executive leadership positions over his 15 years at WABCO, a global provider of advanced electronic vehicle control, electrification, vehicle telematics and safety technologies for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Most recently he was president of the Americas for WABCO from 2015 through its acquisition by ZF in 2020. Prior to that he was president and general manager of Meritor WABCO, a North American joint venture between WABCO and Meritor that markets and sells safety technology and efficiency components. Morrison also previously served as president for North America for American Axle & Manufacturing. Morrison holds a B.S. in General Management from Purdue University and an MBA from Bowling Green State University.

About Plus

Plus is a global leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Plus is developing high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to enable driverless trucks. Plus's first commercial product, PlusDrive, is a driver-in solution that supports drivers to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, more comfortable, and more sustainable. PlusDrive is already being delivered to world-class fleets and truck manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

