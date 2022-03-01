SelectQuote Introduces Healthcare Advisory Board

SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT announced the formation of a Healthcare Advisory Board to help the company strengthen the mission and clinical strategy of Population Health. This group of world-class experts will advise Population Health on ways to empower, engage and educate consumers on healthcare solutions and benefits, equipping them to lead healthier lives through improved health outcomes while reducing costs for patients and the healthcare system. This group of world-renowned leaders brings comprehensive healthcare expertise from the pharmaceutical, health IT, payer, provider, and regulatory market segments and will provide important insight and expertise to help shape continuing innovation and growth at Population Health.

"We are excited to welcome such distinguished industry leaders as the inaugural members of our Healthcare Advisory Board. The development of our Healthcare Advisory Board is the next step in expanding Population Health and the services we offer through this platform," said Bob Grant, SelectQuote President. "The Advisory Board consists of highly sought after members of the healthcare community who can provide insights and recommendations on Population Health's strategy, objectives and partnerships. These deeply experienced individuals bring unparalleled expertise in healthcare, and we are excited they see that our vision for Population Health is both achievable and an important step forward for the future of healthcare."

The Advisory Board will be led by SelectQuote Board members Kavita Patel, MD and Earl "Trace" Devanny. Advisory Board members include:

Basit Chaudhry, MD is an internal medicine physician and medical technologist who founded Tuple Health in 2013. His expertise spans healthcare payment, clinical service redesign, and the use of data analytics to improve clinical and financial performance in healthcare.

Alan Muney, MD is currently an external advisor to Bain & Company, and a Senior Advisor for Pritzker Private Capital, NEA and Arsenal Capital Partners. From 2010 to 2018, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Cigna, leading the company's health management and network contracting activities.

Joe Grogan is a former Assistant to the President, Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Associate Director, Health Programs for the Office of Management and Budget. He is currently a Fellow with the USC Schaeffer Center. He has served at senior management roles at Amgen, Inc., and Gilead Sciences, Inc., and he has an extensive background working with the FDA on regulatory, legislative and policy initiatives.

Rebekah Gee, MD is the President and Founder of Nest Health and CEO of Healthcare Services for LSU Health. She formerly served as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, the state's largest agency. She is a policy expert and is widely published in health services research, and has served in numerous additional state and national policy roles.

Dr. Patel is currently a Fellow with the Brookings Institute and served in the Obama Administration as Director of Policy for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement. She is also an advisor to the Bipartisan Policy Center and a member of Health and Human Services Physician Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee.

Devanny is the former CEO of Tract Manager, a provider of healthcare strategic sourcing and compliance application suites. From 2014 to 2016, he served as President of Nuance Communications' healthcare business. He has also led healthcare company Trizetto Corporation and health information technology company Cerner Corporation.

"The Advisory Board's expertise spans payers, policy, technology, providers and patients. It is an incredible group that will help make a meaningful impact on the Population Health work of SelectQuote," said Dr. Patel. "I look forward to working with the Advisory Board to make an impactful difference in how we view healthcare."

The Advisory Board will report directly to a newly formed standing committee of SelectQuote's Board of Directors.

