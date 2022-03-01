Brightmark Announces Advanced Plastics Renewal Facility in Australia

Project to be developed in partnership with the New South Wales Government in Parkes, NSW

Brightmark, the global waste solutions provider, today announced plans to construct an advanced plastics renewal facility for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

With the establishment of this new facility, Brightmark will be the first new circular economy business in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, as well as the first-of-its-kind advanced recycling, plastics renewal facility in Australia. Brightmark will be constructing the facility in partnership with the NSW Government, as part of its commitment to drive economic growth and prosperity in regional NSW.

"Brightmark is excited to expand our waste solution footprint into Australia, setting the new gold standard in advanced plastic recycling," said Bob Powell, Brightmark Founder, and CEO. "Collaborating with the NSW Government in their Parkes precinct is ideal due to the sustainably-minded business environment and community; and its location as a transportation and logistics hub."

"We are excited to be building what will be the largest facility of its type outside of America. Processing up to 200,000 tons of waste plastics back into the circularity market, creating import replacement products and assisting Australia to lower its carbon footprint," said Shakil Rahman, Brightmark Senior Vice President, Global Plastics Development and Origination.

The facility will re-purpose all types of plastics (1-7) to be ultra-low sulfur diesel, wax and naphtha to produce fully circular plastics. The construction of the facility will also bring economic opportunity to the Parkes Special Activation Precinct, as it is supported by a $260 million AUD investment and will lead to the creation of 100 new jobs.

"This is a huge opportunity for Parkes and regional NSW to get a slice of the $66 billion AUD global plastics recycling industry which will bring strong economic growth and jobs to the region," said Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole. "Brightmark's $260 million AUD investment in Parkes sends a clear message to other global companies; Parkes is the perfect place to invest, now and into the future."

The plant is expected to be in operation by 2025, with construction planned to start in mid-2023. It will be capable of processing 200,000 tons of waste plastics back into the circularity market, creating import replacement products and assisting Australia to lower its carbon footprint. Special Activation Precincts are delivered by the NSW Government and funded from the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund.

Brightmark acknowledges the skill and significant support of the Australian Government's Global Business and Talent Attraction Task Force led by Mr Peter Verwer AO, the New South Wales Department of Regional NSW led by Mr. Gary Barnes and their supporting agencies in bringing this exciting investment to fruition.

ABOUT BRIGHTMARK

Brightmark is a global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste. The company takes a holistic, closed loop, circular economy approach to tackling the planet's most pressing environmental challenges with imagination and optimism for the future. Through the deployment of disruptive, breakthrough waste-to-energy solutions focused on plastics renewal (plastic-to-plastic) and renewable natural gas (organic waste-to-fuel), Brightmark enables programs specifically tailored to environmental needs in order to build scalable project solutions that have a positive impact on the world and communities in which its stakeholders live and work. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005406/en/