Tachyum Named Among the Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Solutions Providers to Watch by The Enterprise World

Tachyum™ was highlighted as one of the "Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Solutions Providers to Watch" by The Enterprise World and earned the featured cover story with an in-depth discussion about the company, its leadership, vision of the industry and the AI attributes of its Prodigy™ universal processor.

The Enterprise World, with its wide topics for every month, brings to readers new and changing trends in business, market growth, changing government reforms and the growing customer base of a particular industry. As part of each issue, the magazine features the success stories of people from the enterprise world with exclusive interviews that will help readers learn different and efficient ways to run their businesses. Tachyum is featured in the latest issue with an in-depth profile of the company, its founder and CEO Dr. Radoslav Danilak and how Prodigy is going to impact the future of AI.

"As AI migrates to more sophisticated and control-intensive disciplines, such as Spiking Neural Nets, Explainable AI, Symbolic AI and Bio AI, Prodigy will deliver an order of magnitude better performance than its competitors," said Danilak. "Prodigy-powered universal servers in hyperscale data centers, during off-peak hours, will deliver 10x more AI Neural Network training/inference resources than currently available and since the Prodigy-powered universal computing servers are already bought & paid for, the expense of operating such systems will be extremely low. I look forward to sharing details of our success in AI with readers of The Enterprise World."

Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

The article is available in the February 2022 issue of The Enterprise World.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out targeting Q2 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

