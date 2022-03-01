Ion Storage Featured in Wall Street Journal

Ion Storage Systems (ION) was exclusively featured in a Wall Street Journal article yesterday. The article highlights how ION's solid state battery technology will help the US reach its clean energy targets and surpass global competition for energy supremacy worldwide. ION's safe, energy dense and fast charging batteries have generated significant interest in multiple market segments including defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. Additionally, ION's low-cost batteries do not require Nickel or Cobalt alleviating supply chain predicaments currently interrupting the Li-Ion battery industry.

This article comes on the heels of the company announcing its $30 million Series A funding round which will enable ION to commission and qualify a battery cell manufacturing line at its Beltsville, MD headquarters capable of producing 10MWh/yr of its safe, energy dense and versatile solid state batteries.

"It is truly gratifying to have the Wall Street Journal take note of the great work we're doing," said Ricky Hanna, ION's CEO. "We have been confident that our technology, approach, and team would garner the attention it deserves. The Journal's article goes a long way in affirming our hard work."

ION will begin producing batteries for the Army by the end of the year; making it one of the first companies to have solid state batteries in actual use. Discussions with other sector purchasers (electric vehicle manufacturers, aerospace, and consumer electronics) are ongoing and announcements are expected soon.

About Ion Storage Systems

Ion Storage Systems, from its new state of the art HQ and manufacturing facility, creates high energy density, solid state lithium metal batteries that are safer, lighter and enable form factors with tighter packing density that enhance system performance. ION's nonflammable technology offers safe operation, greater abuse tolerance, and both volume and weight reduction. These advances empower the world's innovators to redefine what is possible and begin building the products-of-tomorrow today.

