Cassida Pro Split Recycler Successfully Deployed at 2,000 US Retail Locations

Cassida Pro announced today that its new Cassida Pro Split Recycler, the industry's first middle automation cash room solution, has successfully been deployed at 2,000 US retail locations. This affordable cash room automation solution has optimized centralized cash processing, saved employee time on cash handling, standardized the cash room procedures, and provided full cash cycle transparency.

"The speed at which the Cassida Pro Split Recycler has been adopted at discount retail nationally speaks to the need it meets in the market," said Matthew Holt, director of partnerships and operations for Cassida Pro. "The Cassida Pro Split Recycler is currently processing an average of 10 million notes and 5 million coins per day! That's a proven track record having already been successfully deployed in a major national discount retailer."

The middle automation category in retail cash management bridges the gap between a fully automated Back Office Recycler and the lack of automation in a scale/hand counting operation. The Cassida Pro Split Recycler offers middle automation providing end-users with best-of-class features that help where it's needed most.

Cassida Pro Split Recycler benefits and features:

Automation of counting drawers and checking in cash – employees only need to insert the money and the Split Recycler automates cash processing from there, including sorting, counting and bagging.

The Split Recycler is modern, with the option to integrate into all major accounting software. This allows it to input accurate totals from cash counted into any system; eliminating the need for it to be manually transferred.

The Split Recycler is affordable, costing less money than a single year of maintenance for a Back Office Recycler.

Additional options include automation of change orders and deposit pickup (utilizing an outside vendor or Cassida's).

Data collected allows managed services to forecast.

The Split Recycler is modular and when maintenance is needed, Cassida's Depot service allows for the end-user's equipment to be swapped out easily with a replacement unit, eliminating down time. This completely takes away the pain point of costly on-site maintenance and extended delays of waiting for a technician to service a machine.

About Cassida Pro:

Cassida Pro is a division of Cassida North America, America's number one brand in business grade cash processing solutions. For over a decade, Cassida North America has enabled small businesses to count, detect and process cash. Now, the company has built an innovative Pro Series brand to specifically serve banking, financial institutions, and larger retailers that require heavy duty, accurate and advanced solutions to meet their high-volume cash processing needs.

All Cassida Pro Series products are developed to solve real-world needs. We work directly with tellers, cashiers and cash room employees, using their feedback and insight to build better, more intuitive products that streamline processes, save time and improve efficiencies in cash handling. Cassida Pro's lineup of products continues to evolve, and products are continually being developed by our US-based product development team.

