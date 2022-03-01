Hildene Capital Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Leucadia Asset Management

Hildene Capital Management, LLC ("Hildene"), an asset management firm focused on distressed and event-driven opportunities within credit, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management ("LAM"), a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF. In connection with the transaction, LAM will acquire a non-controlling financial interest in Hildene and will help seed certain new Hildene vehicles and businesses.

"We are excited about our new strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management," said Brett Jefferson, Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Hildene. "We think the global reach and institutional expertise that LAM brings to the table is both complimentary and accretive to what we are endeavoring to create here at the firm."

"We are thrilled to be working with Brett, Dushyant, and the rest of the team at Hildene. They are proven, capable investors with a long-term track record and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their exceptional firm," said LAM co-presidents Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin.

About Hildene Capital Management

Founded in 2008, Hildene Capital Management, LLC is a diversified institutional asset manager specializing in asset-based and credit opportunities. Hildene Co-CIOs Brett Jefferson and Dushyant Mehra are backed by a senior investment team with a long and established track record of investing across various credit and distressed cycles, leveraging their expertise in managing complex assets. Today, Hildene manages over $12 billion for a broad range of clients across its flagship private funds, tailored managed accounts and securitized asset structures. For additional information, please visit: https://www.hildenecap.com/.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative offering range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF.

