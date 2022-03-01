Hildene Capital Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Leucadia Asset Management

Hildene Capital Management, LLC ("Hildene"), an asset management firm focused on distressed and event-driven opportunities within credit, today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management ("LAM"), a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF. In connection with the transaction, LAM will acquire a non-controlling financial interest in Hildene and will help seed certain new Hildene vehicles and businesses.
"We are excited about our new strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management," said Brett Jefferson, Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Hildene. "We think the global reach and institutional expertise that LAM brings to the table is both complimentary and accretive to what we are endeavoring to create here at the firm."
"We are thrilled to be working with Brett, Dushyant, and the rest of the team at Hildene. They are proven, capable investors with a long-term track record and we look forward to helping them continue to grow their exceptional firm," said LAM co-presidents Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin.
About Hildene Capital Management
Founded in 2008, Hildene Capital Management, LLC is a diversified institutional asset manager specializing in asset-based and credit opportunities. Hildene Co-CIOs Brett Jefferson and Dushyant Mehra are backed by a senior investment team with a long and established track record of investing across various credit and distressed cycles, leveraging their expertise in managing complex assets. Today, Hildene manages over $12 billion for a broad range of clients across its flagship private funds, tailored managed accounts and securitized asset structures. For additional information, please visit: https://www.hildenecap.com/.
About Leucadia Asset Management
Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative offering range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005455/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.