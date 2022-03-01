Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of December 31, 2021

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. HIO today announced the financial position of the Fund as of December 31, 2021.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Total Net Assets
|
$
|
506,185,150
|
|
$
|
517,966,660
|
|
$
|
522,785,517
|
|NAV Per Share of Common Stock (a)
|
$
|
5.32
|
|
$
|
5.45
|
|
$
|
5.50
|
|Market Price Per Share
|
$
|
5.20
|
|
$
|
5.19
|
|
$
|
4.95
|
|Premium / (Discount)
|
|
(2.26
|
)%
|
|
(4.77
|
)%
|
|
(10.00
|
)%
|Outstanding Shares
|
|
95,099,215
|
|
|
95,099,215
|
|
|
95,099,215
|
|Total Net Investment Income (b)
|
$
|
7,924,148
|
|
$
|
7,691,660
|
|
$
|
8,392,279
|
|Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)
|
$
|
(11,146,729
|
)
|
$
|
(3,475,031
|
)
|
$
|
26,701,059
|
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)
|
$
|
(3,222,581
|
)
|
$
|
4,216,629
|
|
$
|
35,093,338
|
|Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
|Total Net Investment Income (b)
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (b)
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
0.28
|
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (b)
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (c)
|
$
|
(4,397,253
|
)
|
$
|
(3,762,472
|
)
|
$
|
(6,315,689
|
)
|Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income
|Per Share (c)
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
Footnotes:
(a) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(b) For the quarter indicated.
(c) As of the date indicated above.
This financial data is unaudited.
The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as its complete
schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT.
These reports are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a
semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc., a diversified, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the investment manager.
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund's web site at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund's complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.
Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005612/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.