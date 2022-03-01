NEO Stands in Solidarity With the People of Ukraine and Supports the Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

Media statement by Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO:
"On behalf of the entire team at NEO, we are deeply saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people during this devastating time for their country. Millions of Ukrainians are being impacted by the destructive conflict and need our support. We will donate 100% of all revenue generated from trading on the NEO Exchange this Friday, March 4, 2022 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.
Like us, stock exchanges and many other businesses operating within the global capital market system are benefitting from the market volatility caused by the escalating tensions in Ukraine. Now is our time to show leadership and help the individuals, families and communities most affected by this crisis. We encourage our peers in the Canadian and global capital markets to come together and join the appeal. Together, we can provide much needed assistance to immediate humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, long-term recovery efforts and emergency preparedness."
About the NEO Exchange
The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005484/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.