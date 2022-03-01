M Science Again Wins "Best Alternative Data Provider" at 2022 HFM US Technology Awards

This recognition marks the company's fourth consecutive HFM industry win

M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, has been named the Best Alternative Data Provider at the 2022 HFM US Technology Awards. This marks the fourth consecutive HFM win for the firm, and a total of eight awards in the past four years alone.

HFM is a leading intelligence supplier to the hedge fund community, and this prestigious award acknowledges technology providers that have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, strength and sustainable business growth over the previous 12 months.

"We are honored that M Science has once again been recognized as the leader in helping our hedge fund clients leverage data driven insights to drive strong returns," said Michael V. Marrale, CEO of M Science. "We are incredibly proud of the work our technology team performs, in collaboration with our research analysts, to deliver unique platform, API and cloud based solutions to the world's top performing institutional investors."

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent launch of its subsidiary, Sundial, a new data platform that empowers organizations and data buyers to discover, explore and connect with alternative data in the most transparent, trusted and efficient way. Most recently, M Science launched P1 Pulse, an online marketplace intelligence platform that provides merchants, brands and manufacturers answers they need to win in the global ecosystem.

This year's full list of winners can be found on the HFM US Technology Awards website: HFM 2022 winners.

To learn more and gain access to actionable insights, please contact insights@mscience.com or visit www.mscience.com.

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations since 2002. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data, and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equality, and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science's diversity taskforce steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.

