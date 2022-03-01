Bragg Awarded Bahamian Gaming Supplier License

Content set to go live in high-potential Caribbean market

Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG), announced today that it has been approved for a license to supply its content and services in the Bahamas marking the Company's newest regulated market entry.

Having completed the certification process, Bragg's Bahamian operator partners will soon be able to offer Bragg's exclusive online casino game titles from proprietary and third-party game development studios.

The license is the latest for Bragg following regulated market launches in the UK, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland and the Czech Republic in the past 12 months.

The Bahamas player base has a similar demographic to the United States and Canada, markets which Bragg expects to target more widely later in the year with further license applications underway in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ontario.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, said: "The Bahamas represents a fantastic opportunity for us to leverage our strength in appealing to different player demographics and highlights our team's overall flexibility and scope of content.

"This latest license award furthers our global growth strategy and for a market that is one of several that we expect to go live in over the balance of this year. We're looking forward to getting started with our soon to be announced Bahamian partners."

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

Find out more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005213/en/