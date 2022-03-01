Humana Launches CenterWell Home Health

Humana-owned Kindred at Home begins transitioning home health division to new brand; commitment to quality care at home remains strong

One year after launching the CenterWell brand to represent Humana's payer-agnostic healthcare service offerings, Humana Inc. HUM has started to transition Kindred at Home's home health division to the CenterWell Home Health brand.

The brand transition represents a major step in the full integration of Kindred at Home's home health operations into Humana. Last August, Humana announced that it had completed the acquisition of Kindred at Home (KAH) to reinforce its commitment to invest in home-based clinical solutions that can improve patient outcomes, increase satisfaction for patients and providers, and create value for health plan partners.

"While the CenterWell Home Health brand is new, our commitment to high-quality, compassionate care is stronger than ever," said Andy Agwunobi, M.D., MBA, President of Humana's home business. "Patients will continue receiving the personalized in-home care from the clinicians they've come to know and trust. CenterWell Home Health helps reinforce all we're doing to expand our home health capabilities to better manage the comprehensive care needs of our patients."

KAH's home health locations will transition to CenterWell Home Health over the course of 2022, beginning today with seven states – Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and North Carolina. Rebranding all KAH home health locations as CenterWell Home Health will be phased, with other locations transitioning later this year.

CenterWell Home Health will maintain care continuity throughout the brand transition, so patients and providers should notice little change in their experience.

The rebranded KAH locations will now display new interior and exterior signage reflecting the CenterWell Home Health brand. Employees in these locations will receive new uniforms, apparel and other branded materials to help bring the brand to life. When the rebranding is finished, CenterWell Home Health will support patients from more than 350 locations across 38 states.

"Bringing the CenterWell Home Health brand to life in my branch has created a lot of positive energy and excitement," said Dori Shane, Executive Director in Everett, Washington. "Many of our clinicians and patients connect deeply with the brand's mission and goals, and feel that this refresh is a more accurate reflection of the quality, personalized care we've always delivered. The rebrand to CenterWell Home Health also creates a lot of optimism in our future because we are becoming part of a growing, national brand that's focused on providing better experiences not only to patients and their families, but to frontline clinicians too."

Patients' lives are centered on their homes, and CenterWell Home Health's care is centered on them. CenterWell works in collaboration with patients' healthcare providers to bring exceptional care directly to the comfort and safety of their homes. Skilled nurses and therapists help people recover from illness or injury and learn to manage their health with confidence so they can remain independent and enjoy a higher quality of life.

Agwunobi said that as the rebrand continues during 2022, CenterWell Home Health will focus on reinforcing its commitment to improving patient health outcomes and making sure people have access to the affordable, quality care they need to live healthier, happier lives.

Leveraging the home as a central part of the patient healthcare experience offers several benefits, such as fewer hospital admissions and readmissions as well as improved confidence, convenience and quality of life.

The Hospice, Palliative, Community and Personal Care divisions of Kindred at Home are not part of the CenterWell Home Health rebranding.

All Part of the Growth of CenterWell Healthcare Services

CenterWell strives to seamlessly incorporate patient data, coordinate care and handoffs, and communicate directly with patients as well as their providers, so living environments and social support networks are taken into account. Being payer-agnostic, CenterWell accepts members and patients of a variety of Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid and commercial plans, not just those offered by Humana.

In March 2021, Humana introduced CenterWell as the new brand for a range of Humana's payer-agnostic healthcare services, starting with senior primary care. Many of the company's senior-focused primary care facilities were rebranded to CenterWell Senior Primary Care at that time. These CenterWell clinics, along with Conviva Care Solutions centers, make up Humana's largest-in-the-nation senior-focused Primary Care Organization, with more than 200 centers across the United States today, and 40 to 60 more expected to open by early 2023.

About CenterWell

At CenterWell, part of Humana Inc., we create care experiences that put patients at the center. The result is healthcare that provides ease, comprehensiveness and, most of all, a personal approach. Our primary care, pharmacy, and home health services go beyond traditional clinical settings and outcomes, working with patients and their care teams to close gaps and take their whole health into account. Because when care is made relevant and accessible, patients can lead healthier and happier lives.

The first services to adopt the CenterWell name were Humana's senior-focused primary care centers. CenterWell Senior Primary Care serves members of many Medicare Advantage plans and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience.

During 2022, the Home Health division of Humana-owned Kindred at Home will transition to the CenterWell brand – becoming CenterWell Home Health. Also in 2022, Humana's pharmacy business will take on the CenterWell name, becoming CenterWell Pharmacy.

In recent years, Humana has significantly expanded its healthcare services capabilities to better serve its medical members and to significantly strengthen its payer-agnostic care offerings. These services help deliver on the promise of better quality and health outcomes, lower costs and a simpler, more personalized experience for the people they touch.

The CenterWell logo features a blossom with three petals symbolizing physical, emotional and social wellness – important aspects of whole-person health that CenterWell care services address.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes healthcare easier to navigate and more effective.

