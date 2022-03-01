FANUC Expands Line of CRX Collaborative Robots

Global automation leader now offers 11 cobot model variations

FANUC CORPORATION, the world's leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and factory automation products, has introduced the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L and CRX-25iA collaborative robots, the latest additions to its popular CRX series that includes the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots. FANUC will demonstrate all five CRX models at IREX (International Robot Exhibition), March 9-12, 2022 at the Tokyo Big Sight in booth E4-04, and at IREX Virtual, March 1-18, 2022.

FANUC's expanded line of easy-to-use CRX cobots provides more options for manufacturers looking to increase productivity and minimize costs. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our CRX cobots are designed for every type of manufacturer – small or large – looking to expand their capabilities and overcome labor issues," said Eric Potter, general manager of FANUC America's General Industries and Automotive engineering groups. "With the addition of these new models, we offer the most extensive lineup of easy-to-use cobots available on the market today."

The latest CRX cobots complement FANUC's existing line of CR and CRX cobots that now total 11 cobot model variations to handle products from 4 to 35 kg. The rollout of the new CRX-5iA, CRX-20iA/L and CRX-25iA cobots, which provide a 5 kg, 20 kg, and 25 kg payload respectively, follows the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L cobot models. These both feature a 10 kg payload and a reach of 1249 mm and 1418 mm respectively. The CRX models combined with FANUC's CR series of green cobots extends FANUC's ability to help more companies looking to automate with cobots.

CRX Collaborative Robots: Safe, Easy to Use, Reliable and Versatile

FANUC's line of CRX cobots are safe, easy-to-use, reliable and a versatile solution for a wide range of applications, including inspection, machine load/unload, packing, palletizing, sanding, welding, and more. The CRX cobots can detect external forces in the workspace, stopping safely when making contact with a person or object. This technology allows the CRX to work safely alongside people without the need for expensive guarding.

Most cobots have a lightweight and compact design – but the FANUC CRX cobots offer so much more including industrial ruggedness and no maintenance for up to eight years. In addition, interactive programming enables users to teach points using hand guidance or a tablet interface with drag and drop icons. The series supports several of FANUC's advanced features including iRVision®, and is a perfect fit for any company looking to achieve higher efficiencies – even those that have yet to use their first robot.

"FANUC's family of CRX cobots offer the same intelligence and reliability as our yellow robots have for 40 years," added Potter. "When you consider everything our CRX cobot series offers, including eight years of maintenance-free operation, it's a great choice for customers looking to minimize costs and increase productivity."

Online Training Modules

CRX cobot e-Learning training modules are available to help operators get up to speed very quickly. Online tutorials cover a product overview with features, unboxing and setup, programming and iRVision courses. Click here and register to start the free online CRX training modules.

Easy Integration of Peripheral Devices

All CRX cobot models are easy to connect to third-party devices. The CRX site includes an expansive list of FANUC-approved CRX device suppliers for Cobot EOAT devices, grippers, accessories and plugins.

FANUC welcomes industrial robot device suppliers interested in having their products or solutions become part of the FANUC CRX collaborative robot device program.

Applications

The CRX cobots continue to take on more applications, including inspection, palletizing, machine tending, vision-guided pick and place, sanding and welding. Watch the application videos and learn how the CRX is used in industry.

FANUC will begin shipping production units of the new CRX-20iA/L in April 2022. The CRX-25iA and CRX-5iA will be available in June 2022.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics, and factory automation products. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of "Service First" which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

