PerkinElmer to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI, a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.
Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference - Virtual
Monday, March 7, 2022
10:30 a.m. ET - Jamey Mock, senior vice president and chief financial officer
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference - Miami, FL
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
1:30 p.m. ET - Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer
Attendees will receive an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities.
Live audio webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentations will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5.0 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
