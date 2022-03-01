Kinesso Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Kinesso, the connected intelligence company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Kinesso and its subsidiary Matterkind. This year, 86% of employees said it's a great place to work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Kinesso is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are so excited about receiving the Great Place to Work Certification," commented Erica Schmidt, Global CEO, Matterkind, and Chief Culture Officer, Kinesso. "Our people are our greatest strength; something we've known from the very beginning, with the past two years only serving to reinforce our commitment to a best-in-class culture, where team members feel truly valued, and supported, both in their professional and personal lives. Having an inclusive work environment to work, and the knowledge that your company genuinely cares about you as an individual, isn't just an aspiration for us, it's the standard we set for ourselves. We want our team members to feel appreciated, and empowered to show up authentically every day, exactly as they are. We are grateful to our Kinesso and Matterkind employees for their role in helping us achieve this honor."

Over the last two years, while navigating the changes during a worldwide pandemic, Kinesso reviewed their "people best practices." That process has included Kinesso's Flexible by Design program, allowing employees to make their own decisions around working remotely or from the office, giving them the opportunity for in-person connection and collaboration, while still ensuring employees felt supported in their need to put family commitment and health concerns first.

Additionally, stories of social unrest, social injustice, and racial discrimination have littered the landscape in the United States, and Kinesso quickly realized the need to build out an infrastructure to truly support team members in a holistic way, not simply addressing their concerns and needs at work, but also in meeting them where they needed support to show up for them most in their personal lives as well.

As a result, another area addressed by Kinesso has been in adding well-being as a pillar of its "best people practices" by developing tools to address burnout across the organization with the assistance of recognized consultant expert Dr. Kim Hires. This has equipped global leaders with the tools necessary to have meaningful mental health conversations with their team members through MHFA training which assists leaders in recognizing the signs and symptoms of a potential mental health challenge.

Finally, in partnership with Acxiom (an IPG sister company), the Kinesso Talent team has successfully launched a "Leading from the Distance" course, with the targeted goals of having an open conversation around the importance of leadership in the remote environment; defining the concept of empathetic leadership; and providing leaders with tools to effectively grow and support their teams.

"The Talent Team at Kinesso has worked tirelessly over the past two years to pivot our offices to remote work, navigate the challenges of maintaining collaboration within teams, and provide support for our employees both at work and at home, through unbelievably turbulent times," stated Renu Hooda, Chief Talent Officer, Kinesso. "I could not be more proud of what they've accomplished for our company, and most importantly for our people."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Kinesso

Kinesso is the connected intelligence company that builds applications and software solutions, working with agencies and partners to deliver consistent and relevant customer experiences for people across all channels. Kinesso's technology solutions and services span audience, planning, and activation, delivering insights that drive growth for leading global brands. Kinesso is a registered trademark of Kinesso, LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit kinesso.com.

