Algolia Boosts Paul&Shark's Search Revenue by 15% in First Month

Italian luxury clothing brand increases conversions and customer loyalty with modern search

Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, today announced the integration of its modern search technology by Paul&Shark, a luxury Italian clothing brand, to speed up visual merchandising, create an intimate customer experience through highly relevant product listings, and significantly reduce maintenance requirements for its ecommerce team. Algolia's scalable API-first solution proved quick to implement and easy to configure across multiple languages and geographies. Within the first month of utilization, Algolia's modern search and discovery platform increased Paul&Shark's overall revenue by 8.5% and conversion rates by 9.6%. Use of search during that time increased 38.9% and revenue directly resulting from search grew more than 15%.

"Last year we experienced massive growth, which created a strain on our ecommerce team," said Giuseppe Miriello, Global Digital Director for Paul&Shark. "During that time, a clear need surfaced to speed up visual merchandising through a search solution that could be implemented quickly and provide functionality to serve up item recommendations based on factors such as seasonality, price, availability and popularity. Algolia's API made implementation seamless and the impact on revenue was seen right away."

In only two months, Paul&Shark deployed Algolia's search, visual merchandising and advanced multi-indices management across the 108 countries it sells into. Their website has also seen a boost in SEO resulting from the improved user experience and performance. Paul&Shark plans to implement auto-completion and AI re-ranking to automate time-consuming manual processes. These actions will further reduce the workload on its ecommerce team, allowing them more time to focus attention on new opportunities to build value and grow customer loyalty.

"It's the combined efforts of automated and human merchandising that have led to such great and immediate results by Paul&Shark," said Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer for Algolia. "Our technology can do the heavy lifting so that Paul&Shark's ecommerce team can use their new found time to really set up thoughtful, specific requirements to elevate marketing campaigns and create a strong customer experience for online shoppers. It's this flexibility and intuitiveness of our platform that makes it a great fit for the needs of any retailer."

To learn more about how Algolia is boosting Paul&Shark's ecommerce strategy, explore the case study. To schedule a demo of Algolia's platform, visit algolia.com/demorequest.

About Algolia

Algolia provides an API platform for dynamic experiences that enable organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that allows developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 11,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

About Paul&Shark

Founded in the mid-1970s, after the eldest son of the owner of a now 100-years-old clothing company based in Varese, Italy, had an inspirational visit to a small sailmaker's workshop in Maine, Paul&Shark has become an international brand synonymous with high quality. From its beginning with its iconic water-repellent sweater that would become an icon of the Paul&Shark style, the company has retained a focus on designing stylish and high-performance garments. Today, Paul&Shark has expanded to become a comprehensive smart casual and luxury sportswear brand available in the most exclusive shopping areas of 73 different countries and world-wide through the recently launched E-Commerce. Paul&Shark now combines a century of sartorial expertise with digital capabilities and modern technology, bringing its Italian style, and craftsmanship to a global stage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005031/en/