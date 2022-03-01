Sage Mountain Names Tony Cox President

The Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer expands his purview with appointment

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC (Sage Mountain) today announced that Tony Cox has been appointed President, adding to his current role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005179/en/

Tony Cox, President and Chief Investment Officer at Sage Mountain. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cox co-founded Sage Mountain alongside the firm's CEO, Scott Neu. The pair previously worked together closely during Cox's nine-year tenure in Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. He has been spearheading Sage Mountain's investment process since the company's inception, growing it into an all-inclusive independent wealth management firm advising on over $2.5 billion in assets.

"Sage Mountain is proudly committed to supporting our client base of high-net-worth families, spanning multiple generations," said Neu. "With Tony's ascension into the President role, we're able to ensure Sage Mountain maintains our founding vision for the long term as we look toward scaling our operation, both in service of our clients and in support of the firm."

In addition to his responsibilities as CIO, Cox serving as President of Sage Mountain underscores the firm's fidelity to its principles of keeping its unique and independent investment strategy at the core of its wealth management services.

"I'm thrilled to be stepping into this new role at Sage Mountain, where I'll be able to provide the same level of individualized dedication to our clients, while now also being able to help thoughtfully expand this type of care and expertise across our growing team of wealth advisors, portfolio managers, researchers, and analysts," added Tony Cox, President and Chief Investment Officer. "I'm particularly excited for the opportunity to further mentor the team and continue building a firm purpose built for success over generations to come."

Cox received a Master of Science in Finance from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Kentucky. He currently sits on the Gatton Emerging Leaders Board at the University of Kentucky as well as on the board of the Teach On Project in Atlanta, Georgia. He lives with his wife and two children in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

About Sage Mountain Advisors

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC is an all-inclusive wealth management firm and alternative investment community, providing concierge-level service dedicated to protecting and growing a family's net worth for this generation and the next. Sage Mountain is a fee-only, 100% independent and employee-owned boutique firm with Wall Street roots. It has grown to advise on over $2.5 billion in assets for a select group of high-net-worth families nationwide. For additional information, please visit sagemountainadvisors.com.

Disclosure: Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC (SMA) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about SMA's investment advisory services and fees can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005179/en/