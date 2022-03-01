Cabot Corporation Completes Acquisition of Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co., Ltd Carbon Black Plant in China

Cabot Corporation announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) Co., Ltd from Tokai Carbon Group.

The acquisition expands Cabot's manufacturing capacity to support the growth of its Battery Materials product line, while continuing to serve existing carbon black customers. The site can currently produce up to 50,000 metric tons of carbon black annually. As conductive carbon additives play a key role in battery chemistry and performance, Cabot plans to invest to upgrade the capabilities of the site to produce battery grades to support the rapid development and growth in lithium-ion batteries driven by increased electrification of the vehicle fleet.

"Lithium-ion batteries is one of the fastest growing end markets, and our customers value us as a strategic partner and industry leader in conductive carbon additives. This acquisition directly aligns with our strategy to invest for advantaged growth while developing innovative products and processes ​that enable a more sustainable future," said Cabot President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Keohane. "We are pleased to complete this acquisition and officially welcome our new colleagues to Cabot. We are committed to investing in and connecting the capabilities across our carbon black network to further help our customers accelerate innovation, while leading in performance and sustainability."

Cabot will also invest in advanced environmental controls to continue to operate responsibly and in compliance with local regulations, while actively working to reduce its own impact. The first phase of upgrades and conversion to battery materials is anticipated to be completed by early 2024.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation CBT is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. (TOKAI CARBON)

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokai Carbon has for over 100 years been the market leader in a broad range of high-quality carbon and graphite products servicing numerous global customers in wide range of industries such as steel, aluminum, autos, semiconductors, and electronic components. Tokai Carbon maintains a global network of over 40 business locations across 10 countries in Asia, Europe and North America. It posted consolidated sales of JPY 259 billion and total assets of JPY 513 billion in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Tokai Carbon is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For further information: www.tokaicarbon.co.jp/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release involving the Company that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions, events, and results. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding Cabot's expectations pertaining to the timing of plant upgrades and conversion to battery materials. Such expectations are based upon certain preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations, and plans. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

