Urvashi Batra Joins Barclays as Head of Equities Electronic Trading Americas

Barclays is pleased to welcome Urvashi Batra as its new Head of Equities Electronic Trading Americas.

In this role, Batra will be responsible for driving strategic direction and execution of Barclays' electronic equities client offering. She will work in partnership across the Markets Division and all key functions to drive global coordination with BARX, Barclays's cross-asset electronic trading platform across Equities, Fixed Income, Futures, and FX.

BARX is designed to optimize execution performance for clients. The platform harnesses Barclays' data science capabilities to deliver better trade analytics, provide deep pools of liquidity for each asset class, and increase transparency and visibility in electronic trading.

"One of our key efforts in our Markets business is to prioritize digitalization and become an electronic-first Markets business," said Adeel Khan, Co-Head of Global Markets. "Welcoming Urvashi to Barclays is a continued example of our investment in key talent and another step forward in strengthening our franchise."

Last week, Barclays announced 2021 full year earnings with the Corporate and Investment Bank delivering record profitability, driven in part by a best full year performance in Equities. In full year 2021, Equities income increased 20% to approximately £3bn, as a result of strong client activity in derivatives and increased client balances in financing.

Batra will be based in New York and report dually to Peter Ward, Head of Global Markets Electronic Trading, and Peter Ramsey, Global Head of Cash Equities.

She joins Barclays from JPMorgan where she spent the last 11 years, most recently as Americas Head of Electronic Trading Solutions.

