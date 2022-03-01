Global UC Endpoint OPEX Models Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Growth Opportunities in UC Endpoint OPEX Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses how OPEX programs are structured for various device types as well as, how different ecosystem participants can leverage the growth opportunities to stay ahead of the competition.

Several providers, including Microsoft, Zoom, Neat, and Crestron, announced OPEX programs focusing on multiple UC endpoints in 2020-21. This move reflects the intense and growing interest in the OPEX space, which has been fueled in part by the pandemic.

However, OPEX, particularly leasing as a business model, has been in practice for several years, with a focus on IP desktop phones. Recognizing the immense growth potential associated with delivering a consolidated device+ UCaaS service offering, vendors and UCaaS service providers have capitalized on this opportunity over the past five years.

The accelerated adoption of cloud telephony is a key driver for the growing demand for desktop phones on OPEX. This financing model relieved businesses of some significant challenges such as hardware lock-in, unpredictable cashflows, and product obsolescence, while also aiming to improve employee productivity. OPEX allows businesses pay an ongoing monthly fee that builds in a more reasonable life cycle.

Additionally, providers can also bundle in support and managed services. Acknowledging the multiple benefits associated with the headsets on OPEX model, other ecosystem participants devised a strategy to extend the model to other UC endpoints such as video, headsets, and end-to-end room devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on UC Endpoints OPEX Models

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Scope of Analysis

Market Scope

Market Segmentation 1-By Key Device Type

Market Segmentation 2-By Deployment Model

Market Segmentation 3-By Business Model

OPEX Provider Ecosystem

Key Competitors

3. Market Overview, UC Endpoints OPEX Models

Market Overview

Growth Drivers for the UC Endpoints OPEX Market

Growth Restraints for the UC Endpoints OPEX Market

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, UC Endpoints OPEX Market

Growth Opportunity 1-OPEX Enables Hardware Vendors to Increase their UC Endpoint Sales

Growth Opportunity 2-OPEX as an Excellent Strategy for UCaaS/VaaS Providers to Fend off Competition

Growth Opportunity 3-RaaS Provides Great Opportunity to Create a Niche in a Multi-vendor Environment

Growth Opportunity 4-Growth Opportunities Across Different Device Types

Companies Mentioned

Crestron

Microsoft

Neat

Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm8kyd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005756/en/