Global UC Endpoint OPEX Models Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Growth Opportunities in UC Endpoint OPEX Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses how OPEX programs are structured for various device types as well as, how different ecosystem participants can leverage the growth opportunities to stay ahead of the competition.
Several providers, including Microsoft, Zoom, Neat, and Crestron, announced OPEX programs focusing on multiple UC endpoints in 2020-21. This move reflects the intense and growing interest in the OPEX space, which has been fueled in part by the pandemic.
However, OPEX, particularly leasing as a business model, has been in practice for several years, with a focus on IP desktop phones. Recognizing the immense growth potential associated with delivering a consolidated device+ UCaaS service offering, vendors and UCaaS service providers have capitalized on this opportunity over the past five years.
The accelerated adoption of cloud telephony is a key driver for the growing demand for desktop phones on OPEX. This financing model relieved businesses of some significant challenges such as hardware lock-in, unpredictable cashflows, and product obsolescence, while also aiming to improve employee productivity. OPEX allows businesses pay an ongoing monthly fee that builds in a more reasonable life cycle.
Additionally, providers can also bundle in support and managed services. Acknowledging the multiple benefits associated with the headsets on OPEX model, other ecosystem participants devised a strategy to extend the model to other UC endpoints such as video, headsets, and end-to-end room devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on UC Endpoints OPEX Models
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Scope of Analysis
- Market Scope
- Market Segmentation 1-By Key Device Type
- Market Segmentation 2-By Deployment Model
- Market Segmentation 3-By Business Model
- OPEX Provider Ecosystem
- Key Competitors
3. Market Overview, UC Endpoints OPEX Models
- Market Overview
- Growth Drivers for the UC Endpoints OPEX Market
- Growth Restraints for the UC Endpoints OPEX Market
4. Growth Opportunity Universe, UC Endpoints OPEX Market
- Growth Opportunity 1-OPEX Enables Hardware Vendors to Increase their UC Endpoint Sales
- Growth Opportunity 2-OPEX as an Excellent Strategy for UCaaS/VaaS Providers to Fend off Competition
- Growth Opportunity 3-RaaS Provides Great Opportunity to Create a Niche in a Multi-vendor Environment
- Growth Opportunity 4-Growth Opportunities Across Different Device Types
Companies Mentioned
- Crestron
- Microsoft
- Neat
- Zoom
