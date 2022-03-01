Worldwide Stand Mixer Industry to 2028 - Increasing Awareness About Stand Mixers in Developing Countries Can Lead to Proliferation of the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Stand Mixer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, End User, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stand mixers market was valued at US$ 1,826.01 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,581.23 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Increasing consumption of beverages, bakery products, and confectionaries in many countries around the world is positively impacting the growth of the stand mixers market. Also, owing to the increase in population and surge in consumer buying power in many developing economies, the processed food market is growing at a faster rate. Therefore, the growing processed food industry would fuel the demand for stand mixers in the coming years.
Based on type, the global stand mixers market is bifurcated into tilt-head and bowl-lift. In 2020, the tilt-head segment held a larger share of the stand mixers market. In tilt-head mixers, the tilting head allows easy access to the bowl and easy removal of the mixing extensions. Tilt head mixers can handle firm doughs. Also, they are more powerful than mixing by hand or using a hand mixer. Therefore, it is preferred by a casual chef.
In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global stand mixers market. The significant growth in the processed food industry make Europe a lucrative market for stand mixers. High consumption of food products such as baked goods, dairy products, and snacks in the region creates demand for stand mixers. Focus on various strategies, such as new product innovation and product launch, by players operating in the region further provides opportunities for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing interest in domestic baking and cooking is leading to a greater adoption of stand mixers
- Growing commercial application sector
Restraints
- Availability of substitute products
Opportunities
- Increasing awareness about stand mixers in developing countries can lead to proliferation of the market
Future Trends
- Use of colorful appliances in kitchen remodeling
Companies Mentioned
- De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.
- The Whirlpool Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Breville
- SMEG S.p.A.
- Hobart
- Ankarsrum Kitchen AB
- Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd.
- Kenwood Limited
- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.
