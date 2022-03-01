Global Occupational Health Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Occupational Health Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The occupational health market is projected to reach $5,493.39 million by 2028 from $4,405.13 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the occupational health market growth. However, the high cost of diagnosis, the lack of skilled professionals and inaccessibility of trade secrets hamper the market's growth.
Occupational health is a branch of medicine that emphasizes on physical and mental health along with wellbeing of employees at the workplace. The ultimate aim of occupational health is to prevent work related illness, stress, injuries to ensure safety at workplace. Certain work environments lead to an exposure to harmful chemicals, and surroundings that may lead to serious disorders like cancers, asthma etc. Occupational medicine implies a systematic approach to help prevent and or manage such disorders.
The occupational health market is segmented based on type, and geography. Based on type, the market is further segmented into work-induced stress, asbestosis, hearing loss due to noise, disorders caused due to chemicals and vibrations, and others. In 2021, the hearing loss due to noise segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its increased number of applications. However, the work-induced stress segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the occupational health market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global occupational health market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the occupational health market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Number of Diseases and Disorders Associated with Occupational Health
- Favorable Regulatory Environment Toward Occupational Health
Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals and Inaccessibility of Trade Secret
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Mental Health and Wellness Programs
Future Trends
- Anticipation of Potential Safety Hazards by Producing Predictive Analytics
Companies Mentioned
- Premise Health
- Select Medical Corporation (Concentra Inc.)
- NOHS Medical Center
- MBI Industrial Medicine Inc.
- Holzer Health System
- Occucare International
- Examinetics
- Amgen, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pst8tg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005755/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.