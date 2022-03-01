Global Occupational Health Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Occupational Health Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The occupational health market is projected to reach $5,493.39 million by 2028 from $4,405.13 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicines are boosting the occupational health market growth. However, the high cost of diagnosis, the lack of skilled professionals and inaccessibility of trade secrets hamper the market's growth.

Occupational health is a branch of medicine that emphasizes on physical and mental health along with wellbeing of employees at the workplace. The ultimate aim of occupational health is to prevent work related illness, stress, injuries to ensure safety at workplace. Certain work environments lead to an exposure to harmful chemicals, and surroundings that may lead to serious disorders like cancers, asthma etc. Occupational medicine implies a systematic approach to help prevent and or manage such disorders.

The occupational health market is segmented based on type, and geography. Based on type, the market is further segmented into work-induced stress, asbestosis, hearing loss due to noise, disorders caused due to chemicals and vibrations, and others. In 2021, the hearing loss due to noise segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its increased number of applications. However, the work-induced stress segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is likely to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Diseases and Disorders Associated with Occupational Health

Favorable Regulatory Environment Toward Occupational Health

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals and Inaccessibility of Trade Secret

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Mental Health and Wellness Programs

Future Trends

Anticipation of Potential Safety Hazards by Producing Predictive Analytics

Companies Mentioned

Premise Health

Select Medical Corporation (Concentra Inc.)

NOHS Medical Center

MBI Industrial Medicine Inc.

Holzer Health System

Occucare International

Examinetics

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

