Williams CEO Alan Armstrong to Speak at CERAWeek 2022

Senior executives from Williams will join global energy leaders at the world's preeminent energy conference, March 7-11 in Houston

Williams WMB President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong will join the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities at the 40th annual CERAWeek by IHS Markit, to be held in-person March 7-11 in Houston.

Mr. Armstrong will address delegates in the Plenary: Building Energy Infrastructure for Tomorrow on Wednesday, March 9 at 5:20 p.m. Central Time. The session will address the future of energy infrastructure, including the role of natural gas in meeting growing energy demand while reducing emissions and scaling renewables.

Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development Chad Zamarin is scheduled to speak on the panel North American Gas Market Outlook: More volatility ahead? on Wednesday, March 9 at 12 p.m. The session will discuss future trends in the natural gas market, including the role of renewables such as hydrogen, as well responsibly sourced gas.

Williams executives will also participate in the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, which serves as the center of technology and innovation programming at the event. Brian Hlavinka, vice president of Williams New Energy Ventures, will participate in the Agora Studio Session: Technologies to Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions in Downstream and Midstream on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. Mr. Hlavinka will also speak in the Agora Hydrogen Hub Amphitheater: Pipelines to Prosperity on Tuesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. Angela John, director of innovation, is scheduled to speak in an Agora Pod on Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) on Thursday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m.

About Williams

Williams WMB is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation's largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005184/en/