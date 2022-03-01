Global Financial Services Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Financial Services Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An important pillar of the global economy, the financial services industry is experiencing rapid and substantial transformation. Contact center, unified communications and collaboration technologies have risen in prominence as financial services institutions have needed to connect a workforce that is more widely distributed than ever before and adopt new business models to address rapidly evolving customer needs and interaction preferences.

This study leverages the input of IT decision makers from a global survey conducted in November through December 2021, which was analyzed in 2021. IT decision maker participants spanned across global regions, and business sizes.

The survey focused on the current state of adoption among various unified communications, collaboration and contact center tools, key investment drivers and future investment plans, perceived benefits of those tools, top challenges that financial services organizations face, the current and future state of hybrid work, as well as future office and real estate plans.

The financial services sector encompasses a rage of business types, from commercial and consumer lending, investment, insurance collections and more. As such, the industry is comprised of a diverse mix of worker roles across back office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles.

Growth opportunities abound for providers that can address this diversity with impactful solutions that can meet the requirements of today while bridging the chasm to meet the future goals and objectives of financial services organizations.

This study leverages empirical data to show leaders of financial services organizations how their business stack up with their peers as well as shows providers how their financial services customers can get ahead of the curve and remain the forefront for sustained growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

Why Financial Services? Why Now?

Financial Services Industry Overview

Financial Services Industry in the Spotlight

Frontline Workers in the Financial Services Industry

2. Digital Transformation in the Financial Services Industry

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy

Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies

Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment

Digital Transformation Success Measurement

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

Transformative Technologies Investment Factors

3. Unified Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Adoption in the Financial Services Industry

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Communication & Collaboration Tools Used Today

Communication & Collaboration Tools Deployment Strategies

Number of Contact Center Agents in the Organization

Type of Interaction Channels Employed

Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting Goals and Objectives

Technologies Used to Improve Contact Center Performance and Workforce Engagement

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Technologies Used / Planned for Frontline Workers

Tools Used Most Often by Frontline Workers

Satisfaction with Technologies Used by Frontline Workers

Factors Preventing Frontline Workers Empowerment

4. Work from Home and Remote Work in the Financial Services Industry

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization

Workforce Working from Home

Percent of Agents Moved to Work-from-home Since the Start of Stay-at-home Provisions

Changes to Remote Agents Post-pandemic

Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

Workplaces and Workspaces in the Financial Services Industry

5. IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Covid-19 Impact on Physical Office Space AND Real Estate

Workplace Evolution over Next Year

Future Investment in Open Offices

6. Future Investment Plans in the Financial Services Vertical

IT/Telecom Decision Maker Perspectives

Future Investment Prioritization

CX Priorities over the Next Two Years

Key Drivers for Investing in Communication & Collaboration

7. Vertical Industry Trends

Disruption in the Banking and Insurance Industries

Best Practices in Delivering Value to Verticals and Frontline Workers

8. Conclusion

Growth Opportunities for Technology Providers

9. Appendix

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution - Country

10. IT/Telecom Decision-maker Survey - Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority

Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

Respondent Profile - IT/Telecom-Related Purchase Involvement

Organization Profile - Size of Organization

Organization Revenue

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

