Global Public Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market Report 2022: Steady Growth Ahead, Primarily Driven by the OV Certificate Segment - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Public Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificate Market, Global, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides detailed insights on key market trends, market forecasts, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.
The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically altered the lives of billions of people worldwide. Most people saw the height of the pandemic's impact in 2020 when governments were scrambling to implement mitigating steps to curb the spread and lethality of the virus.
Organizations of all kinds have undergone digital transformation journeys to prepare themselves for the rapid changes in the enterprise environment and create competitive advantages against their rivals. One of the focal points of digital transformation is the customer journey, primarily through online platforms and digital touchpoints.
When a company takes adequate measures to secure its network, malicious attacks can still infiltrate vulnerable gateways between the company and its customer. These then lead to man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks which can be prevented by encrypting data from the point of origin to its destination.
A TLS certificate is encryption technology installed on Web servers that enable secure transmission of sensitive data through an encrypted connection. TLS certificates protect any data transmission against compromise or capture by cyber adversaries.
Certificate Authorities (CAs) issue transport layer security (TLS) certificates that validate the digital identity of a business and encrypt communication between the consumer and the website.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Public TLS Certificate Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Public TLS Certificate Market
- Scope of Analysis
- TLS Certificates and the CIA Triad
- Market Definitions
- TLS Certificates and Roles
- Public TLS Certificate Market, Segmentation
- Key Competitors - Public TLS Certificate Market
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Risks to Forecast
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share, Public TLS Certificate Market
- Revenue Share Comparison of TOP Participants, Public TLS Certificate Market
- Price Range of CAs
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, DV Certificate
- Key Growth Metrics for DV Certificate
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, DV Certificate
- Revenue Share, DV Certificate
- Revenue Forecast and Revenue Share Analysis, DV Certificate
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, OV Certificate
- Key Growth Metrics for OV Certificate
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, OV Certificate
- Revenue Share, OV Certificate
- Revenue Forecast and Revenue Share Analysis, OV Certificate
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, EV Certificate
- Key Growth Metrics for EV Certificate
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, EV Certificate
- Revenue Share, EV Certificate
- Revenue Forecast and Revenue Share Analysis, EV Certificates
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Public TLS Certificate Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Certificate Life Cycle Management for Reducing Operational Workload
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion to Developing Economies to Gain Market Share
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Integrations to Provide Unified Experience in Certificate Management
7. Insights for CISOs, Public TLS Certificate Market
- ECC Certificates
- TLS Handshake
- Risks in TLS Certificates
- Considerations for TLS Implementation
- Factors to Consider - TLS Certificates
- Buying Guide - Browser Ubiquity
- Buying Guide - Browser Compatibility
- Buying Guide - Issuance Timeframe and Process
- Buying Guide - Warranty
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysp4w5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005732/en/
