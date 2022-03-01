Manchester United PLC Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Key Points

Richard Arnold appointed as new Chief Executive Officer effective 1 February, with a new Executive Leadership structure established

Men's team finished top of its group in the UEFA Champions League advancing to the Round of 16

Women's team has built strong momentum in the domestic league under head coach Marc Skinner

Appointed Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager until the end of the season with a recruitment process underway for a new permanent manager

Old Trafford operated at full capacity for the entire quarter and will host the opening match for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in July

Launch of Fans' Advisory Board creates a new forum for strategic-level dialogue with fans

Announced new principal training kit partnership with Blockchain partner, Tezos

Signed a new global deal with Extreme Networks; renewed five agreements with Concho y Toro, ICICI, Marriott, Maui Jim and Remington

New Premier League rights cycle to commence in 2022/23 with international revenues expected to grow at 30% as total international rights are anticipated to surpass UK domestic rights for the first time

Manchester United MANU the "Company, " the "Group" and the "Club"))) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world – today announced financial results for the 2022 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Management Commentary

Richard Arnold, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Everyone associated with Manchester United should have belief in the opportunities that lie ahead of us, both on the pitch and in the way we engage and serve our fans. We have a clear vision and we are implementing a strategy to win with an empowered leadership team to drive that forward. We will foster a culture of excellence through a world-class football environment, while strengthening the role of fans at the heart of the club and harnessing the power of Manchester United to make a positive impact on people, the environment and society. All of this will be supported by a sustainable operating model that ensures the club is strong for the present and secure for the future."

Cliff Baty, Chief Financial Officer, added, "For the second fiscal quarter of 2022, we achieved robust revenue growth of 7.3% despite the postponement of two matches in the quarter due to COVID-19. Results reflect the continued strength of our Sponsorship revenues, supported by record-breaking digital fan engagement, in addition to the return of more normalized Matchday operations. We look forward with optimism to the remainder of the fiscal year."

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except (loss)/earnings per share) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Commercial revenue 64.4 62.6 2.9% 128.8 122.3 5.3% Broadcasting revenue 86.4 108.7 (20.5%) 129.7 156.3 (17.0%) Matchday revenue 34.6 1.5 2,206.7% 53.4 3.2 1,568.8% Total revenue 185.4 172.8 7.3% 311.9 281.8 10.7% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 57.9 70.3 (17.6%) 69.1 91.1 (24.1%) Operating profit/(loss) 5.4 48.5 (88.9%) (4.8) 21.4 - (Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income) (1.4) 63.9 - (16.9) 33.6 - Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (0.86) 39.17 - (10.39) 20.60 - Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net income/(loss))(1) 7.4 35.3 (79.0%) (5.1) 10.7 - Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence)(1) 4.54 21.69 (79.1%) (3.14) 6.57 - Non-current and current borrowings(2) 582.2 536.1 8.6% 582.2 536.1 8.6% Cash and cash equivalents(2) 87.4 80.6 8.4% 87.4 80.6 8.4% Net debt(1)/(2) 494.8 455.5 8.6% 494.8 455.5 8.6%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit/(loss) for the period, adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

(2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2021 reflect the impact a £40 million drawdown on our revolving credit facilities during the quarter.

COVID-19 Impact

Whilst the nature of the ongoing pandemic may result in UK government restrictions being re-imposed in the future, we continue to play matches at Old Trafford stadium in front of a full capacity crowd. December 2021 was impacted by the surge in the Omicron variant which resulted in widespread infections across the UK and ultimately the postponement of two of our Premier League matches, one home and one away match, in the month.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2021/22 season* 6 12 12 8 38 2020/21 season 2 13 14 9 38 2019/20 remaining season 6 - - - 6 Total FY 2021 8 13 14 9 44 2019/20 season 7 13 9 3 32

*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £64.4 million, an increase of £1.8 million, or 2.9%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £35.2 million, a decrease of £2.6 million, or 6.9%, over the prior year quarter primarily due the expiry of the training kit deal at the end of May 2021 partially offset by global sponsorships.

revenue was £35.2 million, a decrease of £2.6 million, or 6.9%, over the prior year quarter primarily due the expiry of the training kit deal at the end of May 2021 partially offset by global sponsorships. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue was £29.2 million, an increase of £4.4 million, or 17.7%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to increased Megastore and e-commerce revenues. In contrast to the prior year quarter, the Megastore remained open to customers throughout the quarter and also benefitted from home games being played in front of full capacity crowds. E-commerce revenue growth was driven by increased website traffic, supported by the impact of new player signings.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £86.4 million, a decrease of £22.3 million, or 20.5%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing four fewer home and away games across all competitions.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £34.6 million, an increase of £33.1 million, or 2,206.7%, over the prior year quarter, due to all eight home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd. All ten home games in the prior year quarter were played behind closed doors.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £179.7 million, an increase of £41.1 million, or 29.7%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £97.7 million, an increase of £16.0 million, or 19.6%, over the prior year quarter due to investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £29.8 million, an increase of £9.0 million, or 43.3%, over the prior year quarter. This includes the impact of all home games being played in front of a full capacity crowd and costs related to the increased activity at the Old Trafford Megastore. In the prior year quarter all home games were played behind closed doors.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.6 million, consistent with the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £38.6 million, an increase of £6.1 million, or 18.8%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2021 was £385.5 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £10.0 million. This cost includes compensation to the former men's first team manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office plus additional contributions we expect to pay towards the Football League pension scheme deficit based upon the latest actuarial valuation. Exceptional items for the prior year quarter were £nil.

(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.3 million, compared to a profit of £14.3 million for the prior year quarter. This is due to the close of the summer transfer window during the prior year quarter.

Net finance (costs)/income

Net finance costs for the quarter were £7.5 million, compared to net finance income of £19.7 million in the prior year quarter, due to an unfavourable swing in unrealized foreign exchange movements in the current quarter compared to a favourable swing in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £0.7 million, compared to an income tax expense of £4.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £11.3 million in the quarter to 31 December 2021, compared to an increase of £21.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £31.5 million, compared to £1.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £1.8 million, an increase of £0.4 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £16.8 million, a decrease of £18.2 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on derivative financial assets for the quarter was £nil, compared to £0.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £39.5 million, compared to £59.6 million in the prior year quarter. This is due to a £40.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the current quarter compared to a £60.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 31 December 2021 was £494.8 million, compared to £455.5 million as of 31 December 2020. As of 31 December 2021, the Company had undrawn credit facilities of £100.0 million.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, loss/profit on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs/income, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily loss/profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net profit/(loss))

Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for foreign exchange losses/gains on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, subtracting/adding the actual tax credit/expense for the period, and adding/subtracting the adjusted tax credit/expense for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2020: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a ‘normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted profit/(loss) for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit/(loss) for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Commercial % of total revenue 34.7% 36.2% 41.3% 43.4% Broadcasting % of total revenue 46.6% 62.9% 41.6% 55.5% Matchday % of total revenue 18.7% 0.9% 17.1% 1.1% 2021/22

Season 2020/21

Season 2021/22

Season 2020/21

Season Carryover

2019/20

Season Home Matches Played PL 6 7 9 8 3 UEFA competitions 2 3 3 3 1 Domestic Cups - - 1 - - Away Matches Played PL 6 6 9 7 3 UEFA competitions 2 3 3 3 2 Domestic Cups - 1 - 3 1 Other Employees at period end 1,184 991 1,184 991 Employee benefit expenses % of revenue 52.7% 47.3% 59.7% 54.5%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in £ thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue from contracts with customers 185,440 172,850 311,901 281,822 Operating expenses (179,717) (138,659) (333,820) (262,132) (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (318) 14,278 17,158 1,683 Operating profit/(loss) 5,405 48,469 (4,761) 21,373 Finance costs (7,473) (5,722) (22,591) (25,296) Finance income 1 25,424 5,465 45,019 Net finance (costs)/income (7,472) 19,702 (17,126) 19,723 (Loss)/profit before income tax (2,067) 68,171 (21,887) 41,096 Income tax credit/(expense) 665 (4,343) 4,946 (7,538) (Loss)/profit for the period (1,402) 63,828 (16,941) 33,558 Basic (loss)/earnings per share: Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (0.86) 39.17 (10.39) 20.60 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 163,003 162,939 162,999 162,939 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1) (0.86) 39.07 (10.39) 20.54 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 163,003 163,385 162,999 163,385

(1) For the three and six months ended 31 December 2021, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in £ thousands) As of 31 December 2021 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 245,845 247,059 251,183 Right-of-use assets 3,747 4,383 3,930 Investment properties 20,413 20,553 20,692 Intangible assets 812,252 754,467 777,473 Deferred tax asset - - 61,786 Trade receivables 41,024 20,404 34,333 Derivative financial instruments 4,434 499 536 1,127,715 1,047,365 1,149,933 Current assets Inventories 2,876 2,080 2,792 Prepayments 20,852 7,407 16,183 Contract assets – accrued revenue 69,828 40,544 65,795 Trade receivables 54,063 50,370 62,907 Other receivables 1,110 460 371 Income tax receivable 834 1,108 1,223 Derivative financial instruments 1,146 318 1,776 Cash and cash equivalents 87,434 110,658 80,620 238,143 212,945 231,667 Total assets 1,365,858 1,260,310 1,381,600

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in £ thousands) As of 31 December 2021 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305) (21,305) (21,305) Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (9,561) (10,436) (13,529) Retained (deficit)/earnings (40,294) (13,652) 122,508 246,745 272,512 405,579 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 30,422 35,546 30,851 Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 24,610 22,942 13,772 Trade and other payables 102,553 67,517 60,809 Borrowings 477,052 465,049 471,026 Lease liabilities 2,994 3,083 3,255 Derivative financial instruments 3,908 5,472 7,390 Provisions 4,589 4,157 - 646,128 603,766 587,103 Current liabilities Contract liabilities - deferred revenue 155,931 117,984 137,447 Trade and other payables 207,346 192,661 173,008 Income tax liabilities 2,131 6,036 12,607 Borrowings 105,185 65,187 65,114 Lease liabilities 763 1,257 568 Derivative financial instruments 859 262 174 Provisions 770 645 - 472,985 384,032 388,918 Total equity and liabilities 1,365,858 1,260,310 1,381,600

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in £ thousands) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) (25,567) 2,100 46,120 74,510 Interest paid (2,161) (2,498) (9,953) (10,184) Interest received 1 - 3 1 Tax paid (3,766) (641) (4,101) (3,056) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (31,493) (1,039) 32,069 61,271 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (1,874) (1,339) (5,502) (3,158) Payments for intangible assets (18,715) (37,968) (90,915) (108,775) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 1,932 2,991 13,015 22,182 Payments for derivative financial assets - (939) - (939) Net cash outflow from investing activities (18,657) (37,255) (83,402) (90,690) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 40,000 60,000 40,000 60,000 Principal elements of lease payments (432) (412) (848) (820) Dividends paid - - (10,669) - Net cash inflow from financing activities 39,568 59,588 28,483 59,180 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,582) 21,294 (22,850) 29,761 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,666 58,940 110,658 51,539 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (650) 386 (374) (680) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 87,434 80,620 87,434 80,620

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (1,402) 63,828 (16,941) 33,558 Adjustments: Income tax (credit)/expense (665) 4,343 (4,946) 7,538 Net finance costs/(income) 7,472 (19,702) 17,126 (19,723) Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 318 (14,278) (17,158) (1,683) Exceptional items 9,992 - 9,992 - Amortization 38,653 32,459 73,787 64,002 Depreciation 3,579 3,663 7,270 7,449 Adjusted EBITDA 57,947 70,313 69,130 91,141

3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted profit/(loss) for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (1,402) 63,828 (16,941) 33,558 Exceptional items 9,992 - 9,992 - Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 591 (23,752) 10,560 (42,835) Foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues - - - 14,837 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives/foreign currency options 846 316 (5,136) 446 Income tax (credit)/expense (665) 4,343 (4,946) 7,538 Adjusted (loss)/profit before income tax 9,362 44,735 (6,471) 13,544 Adjusted income tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%)) (1,966) (9,394) 1,359 (2,844) Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net income/(loss)) 7,396 35,341 (5,112) 10,700 Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share: Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 4.54 21.69 (3.14) 6.57 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) 163,003 162,939 162,999 162,939 Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share: Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence)(1) 4.52 21.63 (3.14) 6.55 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) (1) 163,504 163,385 162,999 163,385

(1) For the six months ended 31 December 2021 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash (used in)/generated from operations

Three months

ended 31 December Six months

ended 31 December 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 2021 £'000 2020 £'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (1,402) 63,828 (16,941) 33,558 Income tax (credit)/expense (665) 4,343 (4,946) 7,538 (Loss)/profit before income tax (2,067) 68,171 (21,887) 41,096 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,579 3,663 7,270 7,449 Amortization 38,653 32,459 73,787 64,002 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 318 (14,278) (17,158) (1,683) Net finance costs/(income) 7,472 (19,702) 17,126 (19,723) Non-cash employee benefit expense – equity-settled share-based payments 433 488 968 1,753 Foreign exchange (gains)/(losses) on operating activities (398) 50 (302) 1,174 Reclassified from hedging reserve 90 114 30 (412) Changes in working capital: Inventories (105) 750 (796) (606) Prepayments 4,776 3,519 (13,751) (9,908) Contract assets – accrued revenue (34,471) (38,920) (29,284) (19,829) Trade receivables (5,832) 9,950 (5,541) 63,256 Other receivables 151 67 (650) (132) Contract liabilities – deferred revenue (25,963) (41,234) 39,615 (39,114) Trade and other payables (12,532) (2,997) (3,864) (12,813) Provisions 329 - 557 - Cash (used in)/generated from operations (25,567) 2,100 46,120 74,510

