Healthcare Veteran Joins MDI Health as COO, Advancing Its Automated Pharmacology Intelligence Platform to Optimize Medication Treatment at Scale

Brad Margolis' expertise improving health care quality and reducing costs will drive contributions to company's far-reaching impact
MDI Health, a clinical platform that optimizes medication treatment at scale, announced today that Brad Margolis, a health industry leader and innovator, has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer.
Margolis, formerly COO of Altegra Health (now part of Change Healthcare) and currently a board member of OrthoFi, has worked within and on behalf of organizations to successfully improve their quality of care, reduce costs, and improve management of value-based programs via technology and intervention platforms. In his role as MDI Health's COO, Margolis will oversee all external and internal operations and maintain responsibility for the company's overall operational success.
MDI Health's proprietary platform enables a holistic approach to reducing risks of adverse drug events, combining simulation tools and artificial intelligence to provide health care insurers and providers optimal individual medication treatment at scale, improving quality and reducing costs.
"MDI Health is on a mission to eradicate unnecessary costs and avoidable morbidity caused by medications. We are a mission driven organization, and adding someone with Brad's depth of experience, who also truly stands behind that mission, only reinforces our conviction and ability to create impact at scale," said Avishai Ben-Tovim, CEO and Co-Founder of MDI Health. "Brad's leadership and operational expertise will enable us to further accelerate our growth and set the stage for true scale."
"MDI Health has made it possible to improve the quality of medication reviews and intervention via its artificial pharmacology intelligence, which takes into account individual data such as lab results, lifestyle factors, and polypharmacy information, and does so at scale, saving and improving the lives of millions," said Brad Margolis, MDI COO. "I'm excited to contribute to the success and impact of MDI's technology, and to help impact the lives of patients throughout the health care continuum."
Margolis attained a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He will report to MDI Health CEO Avishai Ben-Tovim.
About MDI Health
MDI Health was founded in 2019 to combat the increasing number of deaths and costs associated with adverse drug events. MDI's end-to-end medication treatment platform empowers clinicians to provide comprehensive medication reviews in minutes instead of hours. The solution checks, in real time, for personalized medication related risk events, ensures patients have the exact medications they need, and enables health payers, providers and pharmacies to improve patient outcomes, medication safety, and hospitalization rates, which collectively cost $528B in the US every year.
