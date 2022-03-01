Humana Elects David T. Feinberg, M.D. to Board of Directors

Humana Inc. HUM announced today that David T. Feinberg, M.D., M.B.A., has been elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. He currently serves as the President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Cerner, a supplier of health information technology services, devices and hardware.
Dr. Feinberg is a seasoned industry executive with 25-plus years in senior healthcare leadership roles. Prior to joining Cerner, Dr. Feinberg served as Vice President of Google Health, where he led Google's worldwide health efforts, bringing together groups from across Google and Alphabet that used artificial intelligence, product expertise and hardware to tackle some of healthcare's biggest challenges, and was responsible for organizing and innovating Google's various healthcare initiatives. Before that, Dr. Feinberg served as President and CEO of Geisinger Health and spent more than twenty years at the UCLA, where he served in a number of leadership roles, including President, CEO and Associate Vice Chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences, Vice Chancellor and CEO for the UCLA Hospital System, and CEO of UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center.
"David is a proven executive with tremendous experience in the healthcare industry, leading organizations focused on technology and digital innovation to improve clinical care," said Humana Chairman of the Board Kurt J. Hilzinger. "His background, patient-centric mindset, operating experience and expertise in guiding systems transformations will benefit Humana as the Company continues to grow, innovate and execute on its strategy. We are pleased to welcome David to the Humana Board and look forward to benefiting from his perspectives as the Company continues to improve the customer experience, reduce costs and deliver for its shareholders."
His election brings the number of Humana directors to 14.
About Humana
Humana Inc. HUM is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's website at humana.com, including copies of:
- Annual reports to stockholders
- Securities and Exchange Commission filings
- Most recent investor conference presentations
- Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
- Calendar of events
- Corporate Governance information
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005515/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.