ZOA Energy Drink Launches ZOA+ Pre-Workout Supplement

First-of-its-Kind Pre-Workout Incorporates 200 mg of Natural Caffeine, Nitric Oxide Support, Vitamins, Antioxidants and Electrolytes

After becoming the fastest-growing energy drink brand on the market, ZOA Energy is poised to become the leader in pre-workout supplements with today's launch of ZOA+. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman Dwayne Johnson; American businesswoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, the new product line is a pre-workout supplement formulated with high-quality ingredients to bolster performance.

Similar to its innovative energy drink line, ZOA+ reimagines the traditional powder-based pre-workout options with its 0 sugar, 12 oz "Ready to Drink" supplement packed with 200 mg of natural caffeine, while maintaining a delicious, fruit-forward flavor profile. The pre-workout contains a powerful combination of nitric oxide support, vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nutrients that work to promote exercise performance and focus, while supporting hydration and immunity.

"In order to maximize results in the gym, I believe the body needs to be prepared with the right combination of vitamins and electrolytes," said Rienzi. "Implementing nitric oxide support and clean ingredients into this first-of-its-kind pre-workout supplement will be a game changer for health-conscious users looking to take their workout to the next level."

ZOA+ ingredients include focus-promoting B Vitamins, folate and ginkgo biloba; 3,000 mg of performance-bolstering nitric oxide support, L-citrulline; hydrating electrolytes; immune-supporting Vitamins C and D; and a blend of healthy dietary supplements and antioxidants designed to support workouts and appeal to consumers' tastes with a perfect balance of natural sweetness.

"As athletes, we know what consistency and the right ingredients can do for a fitness regimen," said Garcia. "We're excited to introduce this product to the market with the highest-functioning ingredients possible, all aimed at helping athletes of any fitness level achieve their goals."

With ZOA+ launching exclusively with GNC and Amazon, the ZOA brand continues to surpass retail and marketing benchmarks typically seen from traditional brands and is estimated to be in thousands of retail outlets by the end of the year.

"ZOA+ is an innovative, healthy, bad ass pre-workout energy supplement. As our consumers will experience, we went to great lengths to deliver a dynamite formulation," said Johnson. "Between ZOA+ and ZOA, you have one hell of a Cadillac combo of healthy energy products to support all of your daily fitness and life goals."

ZOA+ comes in three flavors including Mandarin Orange Grapefruit, Pineapple Passion Fruit and Blackberry Acai for $39.99 for a 12-pack. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.

About ZOA Energy:

ZOA is the healthy energy drink and pre-workout supplement brand created and developed by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to bring more positive energy to everyday life. Created as a convenient, healthy solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made with vitamin C for immune system support, vitamin B and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean, enhanced energy. The brand's newest product, ZOA+, reimagines the traditional powder-based pre-workout options with its 0 sugar, 12 oz "Ready to Drink" supplement packed with 200 mg of natural caffeine, while maintaining a delicious, fruit-forward flavor profile. The pre-workout contains a powerful combination of nitric oxide support, vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nutrients that work to promote exercise performance and focus, while supporting hydration and immunity. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.

