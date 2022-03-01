Bentley Systems Announces 21Q4 and 2021 Operating Results, and its 2022 Financial Outlook

Bentley Systems, Incorporated BSY ("Bentley Systems" or the "Company"), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and its financial outlook for 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Total revenues were $267.7 million, up 21.9% year-over-year;

Subscriptions revenues were $223.1 million, up 25.2% year-over-year;

Last twelve-month recurring revenues were $834.2 million, up 19.7% year-over-year;

Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 109%, compared to 107% for the same period last year;

Last twelve-month account retention rate was 98%, consistent with the same period last year;

Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was $921.2 million as of December 31, 2021, representing a constant currency ARR growth rate of 26% from December 31, 2020;

GAAP operating income was $43.3 million, compared to $54.3 million for the same period last year;

GAAP net income was $38.6 million, compared to $51.9 million for the same period last year. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.12, compared to $0.17 for the same period last year;

Adjusted Net Income was $72.0 million, compared to $52.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.23 compared to $0.17 for the same period last year;

Adjusted EBITDA was $88.2 million, compared to $77.4 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.9%, compared to 35.2% for the same period last year; and

was $88.2 million, compared to $77.4 million for the same period last year. was 32.9%, compared to 35.2% for the same period last year; and Cash flow from operations was $80.6 million, compared to $82.3 million for the same period last year.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results:

Total revenues were $965.0 million, up 20.4% year-over-year;

Subscriptions revenues were $812.8 million, up 19.7% year-over-year;

GAAP operating income was $94.6 million, compared to $150.2 million for the same period last year. GAAP operating income for 2021 includes a one-time compensation charge of $90.7 million resulting from a modification of our deferred compensation plan;

GAAP net income was $93.2 million, compared to $126.5 million for the same period last year. GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.30, compared to $0.42 for the same period last year. GAAP net income for 2021 includes a one-time compensation charge of $83.4 million, net of tax, resulting from a modification of our deferred compensation plan;

Adjusted Net Income was $266.9 million, compared to $192.8 million for the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.85 compared to $0.64 for the same period last year;

Adjusted EBITDA was $324.9 million, compared to $266.4 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.7%, compared to 33.2% for the same period last year; and

was $324.9 million, compared to $266.4 million for the same period last year. was 33.7%, compared to 33.2% for the same period last year; and Cash flow from operations was $288.0 million, compared to $258.3 million for the same period last year.

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the heading "Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

CEO Greg Bentley said, "Our fourth quarter of 2021 capped a year of consistently and increasingly improving tone of business and operating metrics, and we enter 2022 on an unprecedented high note in terms of business confidence. From a long-term standpoint, BSY management takes pride in having responsibly completed our first full year as a public company. Our quarterly reporting tends to focus on milestones in operations and acquisitions, but I think our notable headway in per-share earnings measures is representative of the conscientious stewardship to which we hold ourselves accountable. Our many established competitive advantages as the infrastructure engineering software company make us confident in predictably achieving advancements in both growth and financial performance, including from generationally compelling opportunities for digital twin cloud services to advance infrastructure resilience."

Mr. Bentley continued, "Our 2022 outlook, together with reliably strong 2020 and 2021 results, demonstrates our resolute commitment to deliberately expand our adjusted operating margins (normalized for nonrecurring pandemic-related savings) annually. At the same time, responding to strong market demand, we continue to expand resource initiatives for our user organizations' success and for further SMB penetration, sustaining our compounded gains in ARR growth from pre-pandemic (and pre-IPO) levels. While we acknowledge that geopolitical complications are adding uncertainties, BSY is now more globally diversified than ever, especially by virtue of our complementary and high-performing Seequent acquisition. In January, 2022 we closed the Power Line Systems acquisition to complete our market-leading grid integration portfolio for energy transmission and distribution— signifying our proactivity in advancing infrastructure engineering, going digital, to enable our world's sustainable development goals."

Recent Financial Developments:

On January 31, 2022, we completed the acquisition of Power Line Systems, a leader in software for the design of overhead electric power transmission lines and their structures, for approximately $700 million in cash, net of cash acquired, and subject to customary adjustments including for working capital. We used available cash and borrowings under our bank credit facility to fund the transaction.

2022 Financial Outlook

The Company is sharing the following outlook for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Total revenues in the range of $1,110 million to $1,140 million, representing growth of 15.0% to 18.1% (16.9% to 20.1% in constant currency);

Constant currency ARR growth rate of 14% to 16% (1) ;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $370 million to $380 million, representing growth of 13.9% to 16.9% (16.3% to 19.5% in constant currency), and Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 33%; and

in the range of $370 million to $380 million, representing growth of 13.9% to 16.9% (16.3% to 19.5% in constant currency), and of approximately 33%; and Effective tax rate of less than 15%.

____________________ (1) The outlook for constant currency ARR growth rate includes growth of 2.5% from the initial inclusion of Power Line Systems, and growth of 11.5% to 13.5% from business performance.

The Company does not provide quarterly guidance, but to the extent expectations materially change we will update our full-year financial outlook when announcing subsequent quarterly operating results.

The 2022 outlook information provided above includes Constant currency ARR growth rate, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, which are non-GAAP financial measures management uses in measuring performance. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of certain items and unanticipated events, including stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and of acquired intangible assets, realignment expenses, and other items, which would be included in GAAP results. The impact of such items and unanticipated events could be potentially significant.

The 2022 outlook is forward-looking, subject to significant business, economic, regulatory, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management, and based upon assumptions with respect to future decisions, which are subject to change. Actual results may vary and those variations may be material. As such, our results may not fall within the ranges contained in this outlook. The Company uses these forward-looking measures to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Operating Results Call Details

Bentley Systems will host a live Zoom video webinar on March 1, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. EST to discuss operating results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and 2022 financial outlook.

Those wishing to participate should access the live Zoom video webinar of the event through a direct registration link at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rP8Uv_28Q3GEOkkAFHwBGg. Alternatively, the event can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investors.bentley.com. In addition, a replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on Bentley Systems' Investor Relations website for one year.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this operating results press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under "Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Certain non-GAAP measures included in our financial outlook are not being reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected for these periods not to impact the non-GAAP measures, but would impact GAAP measures. Such unavailable information, which could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results, may include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and of acquired intangible assets, realignment expenses, and other items.

Last twelve-month recurring revenues are calculated as recurring revenues recognized over the preceding twelve-month period. We define recurring revenues as subscription revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions.

Constant Currency Metrics

In reporting period-over-period results, we calculate the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and constant currency information by translating current period results using prior period average foreign currency exchange rates. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our last twelve- month recurring revenues dollar- based net retention rate is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from accounts with recurring revenues in the prior period ("existing accounts"), but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months.

is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from accounts with recurring revenues in the prior period ("existing accounts"), but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months. Our last twelve-month account retention rate for any given twelve-month period is calculated using the average currency exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the prior period recurring revenues from all accounts with recurring revenues in the current and prior period, divided by total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period.

for any given twelve-month period is calculated using the average currency exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the prior period recurring revenues from all accounts with recurring revenues in the current and prior period, divided by total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. Our constant currency ARR growth rate is the growth rate of our ARR, measured on a constant currency basis. Our ARR is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenue as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption-based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have calculated Adjusted cost of subscriptions and licenses, Adjusted cost of services, Adjusted research and development, Adjusted selling and marketing, Adjusted general and administrative, Adjusted income from operations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to such measure's most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results and prospects period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as to compare our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted cost of subscriptions and licenses is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of subscriptions and licenses, amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of subscriptions and licenses, amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods; Adjusted cost of services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of services, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of services, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods; Adjusted research and development is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods; Adjusted selling and marketing is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods; Adjusted general and administrative is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses, for the respective periods; Adjusted income from operations is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income, amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses, and expenses associated with initial public offering ("IPO") for the respective periods;

is determined by adding back to GAAP operating income, amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses, and expenses associated with initial public offering ("IPO") for the respective periods; Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses, expenses associated with IPO, other non-operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income, and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax. The tax effect of adjustments to net income is based on the estimated marginal effective tax rates in the jurisdictions impacted by such adjustments;

is defined as net income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses, expenses associated with IPO, other non-operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income, and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax. The tax effect of adjustments to net income is based on the estimated marginal effective tax rates in the jurisdictions impacted by such adjustments; Adjusted Net Income per diluted share is determined by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares;

is determined by dividing by the weighted average diluted shares; Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted for interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses, expenses associated with IPO, other non-operating (income) expense, net, and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax; and

is defined as net income adjusted for interest expense, net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses, expenses associated with IPO, other non-operating (income) expense, net, and (income) loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax; and Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company modified its definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to adjust for expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities and amounts for all periods herein reflect application of the modified definition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (the "Company," "we," "us," and words of similar import). All such statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations, projections, and assumptions about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release including: current and potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and our business, and consolidated financial statements; adverse changes in global economic and/or political conditions; political, economic, regulatory and public health and safety risks and uncertainties in the countries and regions in which we operate; failure to retain personnel necessary for the operation of our business or those that we acquire; changes in the industries in which our accounts operate; the competitive environment in which we operate; the quality of our products; our ability to develop and market new products to address our accounts' rapidly changing technological needs; changes in capital markets and our ability to access financing on terms satisfactory to us or at all; and our ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully.

Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company are included in the Company's Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, which are on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems BSY is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world's infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent's leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,337 $ 122,006 Accounts receivable 241,807 195,782 Allowance for doubtful accounts (6,541 ) (5,759 ) Prepaid income taxes 16,880 3,535 Prepaid and other current assets 34,348 24,694 Total current assets 615,831 340,258 Property and equipment, net 31,823 28,414 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,818 46,128 Intangible assets, net 245,834 45,627 Goodwill 1,588,477 581,174 Investments 6,438 5,691 Deferred income taxes 71,376 39,224 Other assets 48,646 39,519 Total assets $ 2,659,243 $ 1,126,035 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,483 $ 16,492 Accruals and other current liabilities 323,603 226,793 Deferred revenues 224,610 202,294 Operating lease liabilities 17,482 16,610 Income taxes payable 6,696 3,366 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 — Total current liabilities 593,874 465,555 Long-term debt 1,430,992 246,000 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 94,890 2,422 Long-term operating lease liabilities 35,274 31,767 Deferred revenues 7,983 7,020 Deferred income taxes 65,014 10,849 Income taxes payable 7,725 7,883 Other liabilities 14,269 12,940 Total liabilities 2,250,021 784,436 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2,825 2,722 Additional paid-in capital 937,805 741,113 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,774 ) (26,233 ) Accumulated deficit (439,634 ) (376,003 ) Total stockholders' equity 409,222 341,599 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,659,243 $ 1,126,035

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 223,105 $ 178,262 $ 812,807 $ 679,273 Perpetual licenses 19,707 21,362 53,080 57,382 Subscriptions and licenses 242,812 199,624 865,887 736,655 Services 24,920 19,943 99,159 64,889 Total revenues 267,732 219,567 965,046 801,544 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions and licenses 34,439 29,337 124,321 95,803 Cost of services 25,128 21,226 92,218 71,352 Total cost of revenues 59,567 50,563 216,539 167,155 Gross profit 208,165 169,004 748,507 634,389 Operating expenses: Research and development 63,002 45,945 220,915 185,515 Selling and marketing 47,394 36,240 162,240 143,791 General and administrative 39,883 27,884 150,116 113,274 Deferred compensation plan 5,719 292 95,046 177 Amortization of purchased intangibles 8,898 4,368 25,601 15,352 Expenses associated with initial public offering — — — 26,130 Total operating expenses 164,896 114,729 653,918 484,239 Income from operations 43,269 54,275 94,589 150,150 Interest expense, net (3,883 ) (3,026 ) (12,491 ) (7,476 ) Other income, net 1,483 18,190 11,231 24,946 Income before income taxes 40,869 69,439 93,329 167,620 (Provision) benefit for income taxes (1,642 ) (16,480 ) 3,448 (38,625 ) Loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax (646 ) (1,027 ) (3,585 ) (2,474 ) Net income 38,581 51,932 93,192 126,521 Less: Net income attributable to participating securities (3 ) (230 ) (9 ) (234 ) Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders $ 38,578 $ 51,702 $ 93,183 $ 126,287 Per share information: Net income per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.44 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares, basic 307,447,788 297,192,775 305,711,345 289,863,272 Weighted average shares, diluted 314,782,892 309,096,405 314,610,814 299,371,129

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 93,192 $ 126,521 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,793 36,117 Bad debt allowance (recovery) 1,203 (1,000 ) Deferred income taxes (19,745 ) 16,246 Stock-based compensation expense 49,045 32,114 Amortization and write-off of deferred debt issuance costs 5,955 985 Change in fair value of derivative (9,770 ) (347 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 550 (1,340 ) Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 64 (24,502 ) Loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax 3,585 2,474 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (35,519 ) 12,388 Prepaid and other assets 14,260 11,705 Accounts payable, accruals, and other liabilities 50,077 47,656 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 92,926 3,706 Deferred revenues 5,340 (565 ) Income taxes payable, net of prepaid income taxes (15,932 ) (3,818 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 288,024 258,340 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software (17,539 ) (16,447 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,034,983 ) (93,032 ) Other investing activities (4,081 ) (7,854 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,056,603 ) (117,333 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 745,310 550,875 Payments of credit facilities (991,310 ) (538,625 ) Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of discounts and commissions 1,233,377 — Payments of debt issuance costs (5,643 ) (432 ) Purchase of capped call options (51,605 ) — Proceeds from term loans 199,505 125,000 Payments of financing leases (197 ) (189 ) Payments of acquisition debt and other consideration (2,371 ) (3,425 ) Payments of dividends (33,396 ) (422,646 ) Payments for shares acquired including shares withheld for taxes (120,539 ) (83,975 ) Proceeds from Common Stock Purchase Agreement — 58,349 Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan 3,846 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,605 9,128 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 982,582 (136,511 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,672 ) (3,591 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 207,331 905 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 122,006 121,101 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 329,337 $ 122,006

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 38,581 $ 51,932 $ 93,192 $ 126,521 Interest expense, net 3,883 3,026 12,491 7,476 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,642 16,480 (3,448 ) 38,625 Depreciation and amortization 16,847 10,281 52,793 36,117 Stock-based compensation 15,966 9,354 48,152 32,114 Deferred compensation plan 5,719 292 95,046 177 Acquisition expenses 6,369 3,168 34,368 11,666 Realignment expenses — 10 — 10,022 Expenses associated with IPO — — — 26,130 Other income, net (1,483 ) (18,190 ) (11,231 ) (24,946 ) Loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax 646 1,027 3,585 2,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,170 $ 77,380 $ 324,948 $ 266,376

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 38,581 $ 51,932 $ 93,192 $ 126,521 Non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes: Amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies 11,998 6,027 34,001 20,721 Stock-based compensation 15,966 9,354 48,152 32,114 Deferred compensation plan 5,719 292 95,046 177 Acquisition expenses 6,369 3,168 34,368 11,666 Realignment expenses — 10 — 10,022 Expenses associated with IPO — — — 26,130 Other income, net (1,483 ) (18,190 ) (11,231 ) (24,946 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes 38,569 661 200,336 75,884 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,827 ) (1,310 ) (30,173 ) (12,067 ) Loss from investment accounted for using the equity method, net of tax 646 1,027 3,585 2,474 Adjusted Net Income $ 71,969 $ 52,310 $ 266,940 $ 192,812

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Statement Line Items to Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Statement Line Items: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of subscriptions and licenses $ 34,439 $ 29,337 $ 124,321 $ 95,803 Amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies (3,100 ) (1,659 ) (8,400 ) (5,369 ) Stock-based compensation (608 ) (17 ) (1,417 ) (925 ) Acquisition expenses (26 ) — (33 ) — Realignment expenses — 8 — (42 ) Adjusted cost of subscriptions and licenses $ 30,705 $ 27,669 $ 114,471 $ 89,467 Cost of services $ 25,128 $ 21,226 $ 92,218 $ 71,352 Stock-based compensation (529 ) (156 ) (1,144 ) (2,857 ) Acquisition expenses (1,466 ) (866 ) (5,846 ) (1,916 ) Realignment expenses — 126 — (1,422 ) Adjusted cost of services $ 23,133 $ 20,330 $ 85,228 $ 65,157 Research and development $ 63,002 $ 45,945 $ 220,915 $ 185,515 Stock-based compensation (5,617 ) (3,952 ) (19,510 ) (11,769 ) Acquisition expenses (1,900 ) (1,493 ) (6,782 ) (6,605 ) Realignment expenses — 62 — (848 ) Adjusted research and development $ 55,485 $ 40,562 $ 194,623 $ 166,293 Selling and marketing $ 47,394 $ 36,240 $ 162,240 $ 143,791 Stock-based compensation (1,977 ) (652 ) (5,461 ) (6,259 ) Acquisition expenses (463 ) (75 ) (1,066 ) (318 ) Realignment expenses — (762 ) — (5,945 ) Adjusted selling and marketing $ 44,954 $ 34,751 $ 155,713 $ 131,269 General and administrative $ 39,883 $ 27,884 $ 150,116 $ 113,274 Stock-based compensation (7,235 ) (4,577 ) (20,620 ) (10,304 ) Acquisition expenses (2,508 ) (618 ) (20,609 ) (2,228 ) Realignment expenses — 556 — (1,765 ) Adjusted general and administrative $ 30,140 $ 23,245 $ 108,887 $ 98,977 Income from operations $ 43,269 $ 54,275 $ 94,589 $ 150,150 Amortization of purchased intangibles and developed technologies 11,998 6,027 34,001 20,721 Stock-based compensation 15,966 9,354 48,152 32,114 Deferred compensation plan 5,719 292 95,046 177 Acquisition expenses 6,369 3,168 34,368 11,666 Realignment expenses — 10 — 10,022 Expenses associated with IPO — — — 26,130 Adjusted income from operations $ 83,321 $ 73,126 $ 306,156 $ 250,980

