MITRE Chooses South Australia as Home for First-of-its-Kind Applied Research Center for Space, Defense & Cybersecurity

South Australian government signs sponsoring agreement with MITRE, unlocks opportunity for Australia to benefit from ongoing knowledge-transfer and decades of MITRE expertise to uplift national security capabilities via new international center

MITRE, a not-for-profit organization and trusted partner of the U.S. government for applied research in matters of national security, announced that it is launching its first international applied research center at Lot Fourteen in Adelaide. The MITRE Centre for Information Integrity & Defence will enable Australia to tap into decades of applied MITRE research conducted on behalf of the U.S. government to advance Australia's sovereign capabilities. The center will be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022 and further cements South Australia as the drawcard for space, defense, and cybersecurity in the Asia Pacific region.

The Premier of South Australia, The Hon. Steven Marshall said, "There has never been a more important time for Australia to draw on the expertise of our allies and start building our own capability to defend our people from cyber and non-cyber threats, while also taking advantage of the ‘once-in-a-generation' opportunity that cybersecurity provides for our economic growth. I can't begin to tell you how thrilled I am that MITRE has chosen Lot Fourteen as its international center outside the U.S. This is a big win for our space, defense and cyber ecosystem and a huge win for Australia."

MITRE initially was attracted to South Australia in 2020 through the formation of the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (A3C), a purpose-built facility at Lot Fourteen which enables trusted industry, academic, and government organizations to work together in the interests of Australia's national security. MITRE already has partnered with a number of A3C members, including DTEX Systems, a global cyber security company founded in Adelaide, now headquartered in Silicon Valley. As an example of that partnership, under a non-exclusive licensing agreement, MITRE and DTEX already have announced that they will deliver MITRE Inside-R ProtectTM, a set of data-driven, community-oriented service offerings to help industry and government organizations elevate their insider risk programs. The offerings will place behavioral sciences at the forefront of advancing next-generation, human-centric insider risk initiatives built upon MITRE's 15 years of experience combining behavioral and technical sciences to help organizations more effectively deter, detect, and mitigate rapidly evolving insider threats. The service will be offered to critical infrastructure entities in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand.

More recently, MITRE has partnered with the University of Adelaide to secure a top talent pipeline. Planning is already underway for a talent and knowledge-transfer "twinning program" between Adelaide, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, providing a unique opportunity for talented South Australians to fast-track a career in behavioral science and cybersecurity, alongside the world's most established experts.

Julie Bowen, MITRE's senior vice president for operations and outreach and chief legal officer, commented, "We've been very impressed with the cybersecurity ecosystem building in Australia and particularly impressed with the talent and expertise in Adelaide. The Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre illustrates what's possible when the right mix of organizations comes together under one trusted roof. The precise curation of motivated and complementary technology organizations, underpinned by a melting pot of talented and motivated expert individuals, makes Lot Fourteen the perfect epicenter for space, defense, and cybersecurity in the Asia Pacific region. We're super excited to be launching MITRE's first international center here. I commend Premier Marshall's vision for Lot Fourteen and the incredible foundation that it provides for Australia's future generations."

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. www.mitre.org

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring, and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral "Indicators of Intent" to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About University of Adelaide

University of Adelaide embraces its role and purpose as a future-maker—for our state, our nation, and our world. We pursue meaningful change as we celebrate our proud history: applying proven values in the pursuit of contemporary educational and research excellence; meeting our local and global community's evolving needs and challenges; and striving to prepare our graduates for their aspirations and the needs of the future workforce. www.adelaide.edu.au

About Lot Fourteen

Lot Fourteen is defined by innovation and powered by collaboration. Located in the center of Adelaide, South Australia, one of the world's safest and most liveable cities, Lot Fourteen is a precinct that is making a global impact by accelerating innovation, entrepreneurship, research, education, culture, and tourism. www.lotfourteen.com.au

About the A3C

The Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (A3C) is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that is committed to using our knowledge and expertise to make cyberspace a better, and safer place for organizations, corporations, agencies, and institutions to do business—now and into the future. www.a3c.co

