Overland Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Xun Liu as Chief Technology Officer

Overland Pharmaceuticals ("Overland"), a premier biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative medicines to patients in Asia and worldwide, today announced the appointment of Xun Liu, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new role, Dr. Liu will be responsible for overseeing the company's global technical operations including chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) of product development and commercialization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005224/en/

Xun Liu, Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Dr. Liu's expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry and proven track record of success make him the ideal addition to our team to help lead the advancement of our innovative therapeutic candidates," said Ed Zhang, MBA, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Overland. "Dr. Liu brings nearly 30 years of global biopharmaceutical industry experience covering various stages of the product life cycle, from pre-clinical research and development to product commercial manufacturing. His deep CMC and drug development capabilities align with Overland's clinical, regulatory, and commercialization plans and will inform the evolution of our flexible partnering model targeting advanced modalities such as cell and gene therapy, antibody drug conjugates, mRNA, and more. We look forward to Dr. Liu joining our team and leveraging his expertise and experience to help speed up our product development and commercialization."

Dr. Liu added, "I am excited to be a part of Overland's team and I look forward to working with our R&D colleagues to help generate new therapeutic modalities, providing technical support to the business development team in the search and establishment of new business alliances, and collaborating with our current partners to facilitate commercialization of products in the pipeline."

Dr. Liu will continue serving in his role as Senior Advisor at Hillhouse Investment, a position he has held to date. Prior to joining Hillhouse Investment, Dr. Liu was the Vice President of Hengrui Medicine and the President of its Biomedicine Development and Business Division where he oversaw the development of over 50 new biological products, 23 of which entered clinical trials and 3 were approved for market launch. Previously, Dr. Liu was a tenured Staff Scientist at the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he was in charge of process development and clinical manufacturing of therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Prior to his role at the NIH, he was the Principal Engineer at Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, serving as Commercial Production Specialist for Kogenate®, Bayer's top selling drug. Earlier in his career, he worked at Amgen and Vertex Pharmaceuticals in various drug development roles. Dr. Liu earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Beijing University and Ph.D. degree in biophysical chemistry from Rutgers University. Following his education, he was trained at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as a post-doc fellow in the Nobel Laureate Professor Gobind Khorana's laboratory for three and a half years.

About Overland Pharmaceuticals

Overland Pharmaceuticals is building a fully integrated biopharma company with a mission to bring innovative medicines to underserved patients in Asia and around the world. By leveraging our resources, global network, and local expertise across the biopharma ecosystem in Asia, Overland is establishing a portfolio of differentiated therapeutic candidates in a few carefully selected therapeutic areas. Through formative partnerships, Overland will drive the development and commercialization of the most promising advances in medicine. www.overlandpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005224/en/