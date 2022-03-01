Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, March 17, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Accenture ACN will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 17, to discuss its second-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.
To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 6450548 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 6300496 from 11:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, March 17 through Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
