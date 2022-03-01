The Worldwide Pain Management Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pain Management Devices Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pain Management Devices Market size was estimated at USD 5,491.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,299.08 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% to reach USD 14,667.00 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pain Management Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pain Management Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders

Rising incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders

Growing demand for long term pain management among geriatric population

Restraints

Shortage of pain specialists as well as pain clinics in low income economies

Opportunities

Improving healthcare infrastructure of the developing countries

Decrease in consumption of pain medicines and preferences for quick relief devices

Challenges

High procedural and purchase cost of pain management devices

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

AVACEN medical

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter U.S.

Bioelectronics Corporation

Boston Scientific Corp.

CEFALY US

Colfax Corporation

DJO Global LLC

HealthmateForever USA

iTENS LLC

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Multi Radiance Medical

NeuroMetrix Inc

Nevro Corp.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Oska Wellness

Pain Care Labs

Pain management technologies Inc

Smiths Medical

Stimwave LLC

Stryker

Zynex International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtz7f6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005721/en/