Global Wound Care Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Devices, Type, End-user, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wound Care Market Research Report by Product, by Devices, by Type, by End User, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Care Market size was estimated at USD 19.83 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 20.76 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% to reach USD 28.06 billion by 2027.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wound Care Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wound Care Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wound Care Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wound Care Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wound Care Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wound Care Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wound Care Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wound Care Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising geriatric population

High prevalence of diabetes and cases of obesity population

Increasing cases of traumatic wounds

Technology advancements for faster recovery

Restraints

High cost advanced wound care devices

Absence of standards in wound care management

Opportunities

Growth in number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regenerative medicine applications in wound care

Challenges

Limited reach in developing countries

Complexity of wound environment due to patients comorbidity

Companies Mentioned

Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.)

ACell Inc

Advancis Medical USA LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Derma Sciences, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Haromed BVBA

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Kerecis hf

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co.

Medela AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

MiMedx Group

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Holdings Inc

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Smith & Nephew PLC

The 3M Company

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

