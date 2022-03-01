Meghan Rivera Appointed US Managing Director, Organon

Organon OGN, a global women's health company, today announced the appointment of Meghan Rivera as US Managing Director. With over 20 years of commercial experience in bio-pharmaceutical organizations and digital therapeutics, Ms. Rivera will be responsible for leading Organon's 400-strong US Commercial Operations team, maximizing growth potential across the company's portfolio of women's health, biosimilars, and established brands treatment areas.

Ms. Rivera has significant commercial experience including roles in bio-pharmaceutical and digital therapeutic organizations and agency partners. She has extensive women's health expertise, having held leadership roles in commercial and general management. Most recently she was Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Commercial, Akili Interactive. She previously worked at AMAG Pharmaceuticals with responsibility for the women's health business unit and at Boehringer Ingelheim where she led the team responsible for customer engagement activities. She holds a Bachelor of Science, Business Management, at the University of Atlanta as well as a Certification in Corporate Finance and Accounting at the Columbia Business School.

Susanne Fiedler, Chief Commercial Officer, Organon, stated "I am delighted to welcome Meghan to Organon and know that she will be an inspiring leader for our US operations. With her strong track record and focus on execution of commercial strategies, she is ideally placed to provide the strategic direction to enable our teams to realize our vision of delivering a better and healthier every day for every woman."

Ms. Rivera commented "I am thrilled to join Organon at such an exciting point of the company's journey. From my experience working with transformational companies and across the women's health sector, I know that our US commercial operations have significant potential for growth and development. I look forward to leading and learning from this experienced, innovative and collaborative team, ensuring we maximize the potential of our strong portfolio of pharmaceutical products and medical devices as we set up this one-of-a-kind company."

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck, MRK known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women's health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,500 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

