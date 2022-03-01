Kontoor Brands Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2022 Outlook

Q4 Reported Revenue of $681 million; up 3 percent versus Q4 2020; FY Reported Revenue of $2.48 billion; up 18 percent versus FY 2020

Q4 Reported EPS of $0.75; Q4 Adjusted EPS of $0.88; FY Reported EPS of $3.31; FY Adjusted EPS of $4.28

2022 Revenue is expected to approximate $2.7 billion; up high single digits versus FY 2021

2022 EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.65 to $4.75

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended January 1, 2022.

"Kontoor's solid fourth quarter and full year 2021 performance demonstrates how our strategies are working. In the quarter, we amplified strategic investments and delivered near-term results while continuing to set the foundation for greater long-term success. This execution was also a testament to our colleagues around the world, whose perseverance, collaboration and focus led our organization to new operational heights despite the ongoing dynamic macroenvironment," said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Kontoor Brands.

"Based on the breadth and diversification of growth catalysts, supported by investments in key enablers – such as the evolution of our Digital, ESG and demand creation platforms – we have confidence in our robust 2022 guidance, highlighting the continued momentum we expect in our business. As we look to the future, I'm optimistic that our growth-minded culture, as well as accelerating fundamentals and cash flow optionality, create a powerful combination for all of Kontoor's stakeholders," added Baxter.

This release refers to "adjusted" amounts and "constant currency" amounts, which are further described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

In addition, due to the significant impact of COVID-19 on prior year figures, this release also includes periodic comparisons to 2019 for additional context.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Income Statement Review

Revenue was $681 million, a 3 percent increase on a reported and constant currency basis over the same period in the prior year. Excluding revenue from the 53rd week in the prior year period, revenue increased 8 percent on a reported and constant currency basis.

Revenue increases compared to the prior year were primarily driven by strength in Digital own.com, as well as continued positive trends in the U.S. wholesale business and solid performance in international markets. Gains in the quarter were somewhat offset by the combined impacts of the previously announced strategic actions related to VF Outlet store closures, the discontinuation of the sale of third-party branded merchandise in all domestic stores and India business model changes. Excluding impacts from these strategic actions, fourth quarter reported revenue would have increased 7 percent compared to the same period in the prior year, 13 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 on a reported basis and 12 percent in constant currency.

U.S. revenue was $523 million, increasing 1 percent over the same period in the prior year. Gains were driven by growth in wholesale, including new business development wins, and strength in Digital own.com, which increased 39 percent. Excluding revenue from the 53rd week in the prior year period, revenue increased 6 percent on a reported and constant currency basis. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, own.com revenue increased 108 percent, and total U.S. revenue increased 11 percent, excluding impacts from the VF Outlet strategic actions.

International revenue was $158 million, a 12 percent increase over the same period in the prior year on a reported and constant currency basis. Compared to the same period in the prior year, China increased 13 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent in constant currency, while the European business increased 8 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent in constant currency. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, International revenue increased 21 percent on a reported basis and 17 percent in constant currency, excluding the strategic actions in India.

Wrangler brand global revenue was $444 million, a 1 percent decrease over the same period in the prior year on a reported and constant currency basis. Wrangler U.S. revenue decreased 2 percent compared to the same period last year, with strength in Digital, Western and Outdoor offset by a 5-point headwind from the 53rd week in 2020. Wrangler international revenue increased 8 percent over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and 9 percent in constant currency.

Lee brand global revenue was $233 million, a 14 percent increase over the same period in the prior year on a reported and constant currency basis. Lee U.S. revenue increased 13 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by improving sell through of new programs and increases in Digital. Lee international revenue increased 14 percent over the same period in the prior year on a reported and constant currency basis.

Other global revenue declined to $5 million driven by impacts from the strategic actions related to VF Outlet operations.

Gross margin increased 30 basis points to 42.8 percent of revenue, compared to the same period in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin decreased 60 basis points to 42.6 percent of revenue, compared to the same period in the prior year. Structural margin improvements increased 80 basis points driven by favorable customer and product mix, as well as business model changes, which more than offset the impacts of inflation, inventory adjustments, and higher distressed sales. Additionally, in support of strong demand, transitory expenses, which include air freight for expedited shipments, negatively impacted gross margin by 140 basis points in the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted gross margin increased 170 basis points.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $223 million on a reported basis. Adjusted SG&A was $218 million, or 32.0 percent of revenue, up 370 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year. Higher demand creation, digital investments, distribution expenses and compensation costs more than offset restructuring benefits and better fixed cost leverage on improving revenue. Prior year comparisons were also affected by reduced spending in 2020 in light of COVID uncertainty.

Operating income on a reported basis was $69 million. Adjusted operating income was $72 million, compared to $99 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted operating margin decreased 430 basis points to 10.6 percent of revenue, driven by amplified investments in demand creation to drive future accelerating revenue growth and higher transitory impacts to chase demand. These investments, transitory impacts such as air freight, and distribution expenses more than offset structural gross margin improvements and fixed cost leverage on improving revenue. Prior year comparisons were also impacted by reduced spending during 2020 in light of COVID uncertainty.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) on a reported basis was $79 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $83 million, compared to $106 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 400 basis points to 12.1 percent of revenue.

Earnings per share was $0.75 on a reported basis compared to $0.74 in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.88 compared to $1.23 in the same period in the prior year.

Full Year 2021 Income Statement Review

Revenue was $2,476 million, an increase of 18 percent on a reported basis and 17 percent in constant currency.

Revenue increases compared to the prior year were primarily driven by strength in Digital, as well as continued positive trends in the U.S. wholesale business and solid performance in international markets. Gains for the year were somewhat offset by the impacts of the previously announced strategic actions related to VF Outlet store closures, the discontinuation of the sale of third-party branded merchandise in all domestic stores and India business model changes. Excluding impacts from these strategic actions, full year reported revenue would have increased 24 percent compared to the prior year, 6 percent compared to 2019 on a reported basis and 5 percent in constant currency.

U.S. revenue was $1,869 million, increasing 14 percent over the same period in the prior year. Gains were driven by growth in wholesale, including new business development wins, and strength in Digital, with own.com revenue increasing 43 percent. Compared to 2019, own.com increased 98 percent, and total U.S. revenue increased 7 percent, excluding impacts from the VF Outlet strategic actions.

International revenue was $607 million, a 33 percent increase over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and a 27 percent increase in constant currency. China increased 37 percent over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and 29 percent in constant currency. The European business increased 33 percent over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and 28 percent in constant currency. Excluding the strategic actions in India, International revenue increased 3 percent on a reported basis and decreased 2 percent in constant currency compared to revenue in 2019.

Wrangler brand global revenue was $1,575 million, a 17 percent increase over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and 16 percent in constant currency. Wrangler U.S. revenue increased 15 percent compared to the same period last year. Wrangler international revenue increased 27 percent over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and 22 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding impacts from strategic actions, Wrangler brand global revenue increased 8 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis compared to 2019 driven by Digital, Western, Outdoor and International.

Lee brand global revenue was $887 million, a 29 percent increase over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and a 26 percent increase in constant currency. Lee U.S. revenue increased 24 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by improving sell through of new programs and increases in Digital. Lee international revenue increased 36 percent over the same period in the prior year on a reported basis and 30 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding impacts from the strategic actions, Lee brand global revenue increased 6 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent in constant currency compared to 2019 driven by strength in U.S. wholesale, Digital and International.

Other global revenue declined to $14 million driven by impacts from the strategic actions related to VF Outlet operations.

Gross margin increased 350 basis points to 44.7 percent of revenue, compared to the same period in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin increased 340 basis points to 44.6 percent of revenue, compared to the same period in the prior year. Favorable structural improvement from channel, customer and product mix more than offset higher transitory expenses, including air freight for expedited shipments, in support of strong demand, which negatively impacted gross margin by 130 basis points for the year. Compared to 2019, full year adjusted gross margin increased 380 basis points.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $825 million on a reported basis. Adjusted SG&A was $753 million, or 30.4 percent of revenue, up 10 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year. Adjustments primarily relate to costs associated with the global ERP implementation and information technology infrastructure build-out, which was completed during the year. Higher demand creation, digital investments, distribution expenses and compensation costs offset restructuring benefits and better fixed cost leverage on improving revenue. Prior year comparisons were affected by reduced spending in 2020 in light of COVID uncertainty.

Operating income on a reported basis was $283 million. Adjusted operating income was $352 million, compared to $229 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted operating margin increased 330 basis points to 14.2 percent of revenue, driven by structural gross margin improvements and fixed cost leverage on higher revenue. These factors were somewhat tempered by amplified investments in demand creation to drive future accelerating growth, as well as higher transitory expenses and distribution expenses. Prior year comparisons were also impacted by reduced spending during 2020 in light of COVID uncertainty.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) on a reported basis was $319 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $387 million, compared to $258 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 330 basis points to 15.6 percent of revenue.

Earnings per share was $3.31 on a reported basis compared to $1.17 in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $4.28 compared to $2.61 in the same period in the prior year.

January 1, 2022, Balance Sheet and Liquidity Review

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $185 million in cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $0.8 billion in long-term debt.

As of January 1, 2022, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $487 million available for borrowing against this facility.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022. Consistent with a commitment to return cash to shareholders, the Company repurchased $65 million in common stock during the fourth quarter. When combined with the strong dividend, the Company returned a total of $171 million to shareholders during fiscal 2021. The Company plans on continuing to use its share repurchase program to offset dilution, while also opportunistically buying shares as capital allocation priorities, excess cash flows and market conditions warrant.

Inventory at the end of fiscal 2021 was $363 million, up 7 percent compared to the prior year period.

2022 Outlook

While the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic factors remain uncertain, the Company is providing its 2022 guidance, including the following:

Revenue is expected to approximate $2.7 billion, increasing at a high single digit percentage over 2021. The Company expects first half revenues to increase in the low teens range compared to the prior year.

Gross margin is expected to be consistent with adjusted gross margin of 44.6 percent achieved in 2021. Expected increases from continued structural mix shifts to accretive channels such as Digital and International, as well as benefits of strategic pricing, are anticipated to be offset by higher transitory expenses, including freight, in support of strong demand. Transitory impacts are expected to remain elevated in the first half to chase demand.

SG&A investments will continue to be made in the Company's brands and capabilities. In addition to incremental volume-related items, SG&A investments are expected to be amplified in demand creation, Digital, and International expansion. Compared to adjusted SG&A in 2021, the Company expects full year SG&A growth to be relatively consistent with full year revenue growth, with second half investments anticipated to be stronger than in the first half.

EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.65 to $4.75.

Capital Expenditures are expected to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million, primarily to support manufacturing, distribution and information technology projects.

The Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent, interest expense to be approximately $35 million and average shares outstanding of approximately 59 million, excluding the impact of potential additional share repurchases.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December % Twelve Months Ended

December % (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net revenues $ 681,091 $ 660,865 3 % $ 2,475,916 $ 2,097,839 18 % Costs and operating expenses Cost of goods sold 389,632 380,016 3 % 1,368,190 1,234,150 11 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 222,813 217,920 2 % 824,747 739,855 11 % Total costs and operating expenses 612,445 597,936 2 % 2,192,937 1,974,005 11 % Operating income 68,646 62,929 9 % 282,979 123,834 129 % Interest expense (12,312 ) (12,684 ) (3 )% (38,900 ) (49,992 ) (22 )% Interest income 456 353 29 % 1,480 1,608 (8 )% Other income (expense), net 114 (804 ) (114 )% (959 ) (2,514 ) (62 )% Income before income taxes 56,904 49,794 14 % 244,600 72,936 235 % Income taxes 12,994 6,682 94 % 49,177 5,013 881 % Net income $ 43,910 $ 43,112 2 % $ 195,423 $ 67,923 188 % Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 3.40 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 3.31 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 56,972 57,151 57,394 56,994 Diluted 58,804 58,413 59,086 57,858

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 2021 December 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,322 $ 248,138 Accounts receivable, net 289,800 231,397 Inventories 362,957 340,732 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,579 81,413 Total current assets 910,658 901,680 Property, plant and equipment, net 105,155 118,897 Operating lease assets 54,950 60,443 Intangible assets, net 14,638 15,991 Goodwill 212,213 213,392 Deferred income taxes 74,876 85,221 Other assets 160,534 150,192 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,533,024 $ 1,545,816 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 249 $ 1,114 Current portion of long-term debt — 25,000 Accounts payable 214,204 167,240 Accrued liabilities 217,164 192,952 Operating lease liabilities, current 24,195 27,329 Total current liabilities 455,812 413,635 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 32,993 39,806 Deferred income taxes 5,572 4,436 Other liabilities 99,192 115,341 Long-term debt 791,317 887,957 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities 1,384,886 1,461,175 Total equity 148,138 84,641 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,533,024 $ 1,545,816

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December (In thousands) 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 195,423 $ 67,923 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,599 34,491 Stock-based compensation 38,516 15,948 Other 13,324 123,608 Cash provided by operating activities 283,862 241,970 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment expenditures (10,551 ) (18,182 ) Capitalized computer software (26,322 ) (44,207 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 669 18,155 Other (3,167 ) (4,833 ) Cash used by investing activities (39,371 ) (49,067 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 512,500 Repayments under revolving credit facility — (512,500 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 400,000 — Payment of deferred financing costs (8,010 ) (4,346 ) Repayments of term loans (523,000 ) — Repurchases of Common Stock (75,462 ) — Dividends paid (95,081 ) (54,768 ) Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock, net of shares withheld for taxes (1,951 ) 1,389 Other (562 ) 38 Cash used by financing activities (304,066 ) (57,687 ) Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,241 ) 6,114 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (62,816 ) 141,330 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 248,138 106,808 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 185,322 $ 248,138

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Business Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December % Change % Change

Constant

Currency (a) (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 443,600 $ 447,744 (1 )% (1 )% Lee 232,917 204,458 14 % 14 % Total reportable segment revenues 676,517 652,202 4 % 4 % Other revenues (b) 4,574 8,663 (47 )% (48 )% Total net revenues $ 681,091 $ 660,865 3 % 3 % Segment profit: Wrangler $ 80,152 $ 105,183 (24 )% (24 )% Lee 15,722 14,388 9 % 8 % Total reportable segment profit $ 95,874 $ 119,571 (20 )% (20 )% Corporate and other expenses (27,375 ) (52,148 ) (48 )% (48 )% Interest expense (12,312 ) (12,684 ) (3 )% (3 )% Interest income 456 353 29 % 29 % Profit (loss) related to other revenues (b) 261 (5,298 ) 105 % 104 % Income before income taxes $ 56,904 $ 49,794 14 % 14 % Twelve Months Ended December % Change % Change

Constant

Currency (a) (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 1,575,231 $ 1,349,414 17 % 16 % Lee 887,052 687,620 29 % 26 % Total reportable segment revenues 2,462,283 2,037,034 21 % 20 % Other revenues (b) 13,633 60,805 (78 )% (78 )% Total net revenues $ 2,475,916 $ 2,097,839 18 % 17 % Segment profit: Wrangler $ 294,153 $ 244,892 20 % 20 % Lee 128,305 37,912 238 % 226 % Total reportable segment profit $ 422,458 $ 282,804 49 % 48 % Corporate and other expenses (140,960 ) (143,065 ) (1 )% (2 )% Interest expense (38,900 ) (49,992 ) (22 )% (22 )% Interest income 1,480 1,608 (8 )% (12 )% Profit (loss) related to other revenues (b) 522 (18,419 ) 103 % 102 % Income before income taxes $ 244,600 $ 72,936 235 % 229 %

(a) Refer to constant currency definition on the following pages. (b) We report an "Other" category in order to reconcile segment revenues and segment profit to the Company's operating results, but the Other category is not considered a reportable segment based on evaluation of aggregation criteria. Other primarily includes other revenue sources, including sales and licensing of Rock & Republic® apparel. Other also included sales of third-party branded merchandise at VF Outlet stores through the first quarter of 2021. During 2020, the Company decided to discontinue the sale of third-party branded merchandise in all VF Outlet stores, exit certain VF Outlet stores and convert all remaining locations to Lee Wrangler OutletTM and Lee Wrangler Clearance CenterTM retail stores. Sales of Wrangler® and Lee® branded products in our retail stores are not included in Other and are reported in the respective segments.

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Business Segment Information – Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2021 As Reported Adjust for Foreign (In thousands) under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 443,600 $ 562 $ 444,162 Lee 232,917 (115 ) 232,802 Total reportable segment revenues 676,517 447 676,964 Other revenues 4,574 (46 ) 4,528 Total net revenues $ 681,091 $ 401 $ 681,492 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 80,152 $ (22 ) $ 80,130 Lee 15,722 (248 ) 15,474 Total reportable segment profit $ 95,874 $ (270 ) $ 95,604 Corporate and other expenses (27,375 ) 177 (27,198 ) Interest expense (12,312 ) — (12,312 ) Interest income 456 (1 ) 455 Profit (loss) related to other revenues 261 (28 ) 233 Income before income taxes $ 56,904 $ (122 ) $ 56,782 Twelve Months Ended December 2021 As Reported Adjust for Foreign (In thousands) under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 1,575,231 $ (8,242 ) $ 1,566,989 Lee 887,052 (19,781 ) 867,271 Total reportable segment revenues 2,462,283 (28,023 ) 2,434,260 Other revenues 13,633 (190 ) 13,443 Total net revenues $ 2,475,916 $ (28,213 ) $ 2,447,703 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 294,153 $ (534 ) $ 293,619 Lee 128,305 (4,683 ) 123,622 Total reportable segment profit $ 422,458 $ (5,217 ) $ 417,241 Corporate and other expenses (140,960 ) 583 (140,377 ) Interest expense (38,900 ) 9 (38,891 ) Interest income 1,480 (58 ) 1,422 Profit (loss) related to other revenues 522 (98 ) 424 Income before income taxes $ 244,600 $ (4,781 ) $ 239,819

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December (In thousands, except for per share amounts) 2021 2020 2019 Cost of goods sold - as reported under GAAP $ 389,632 $ 380,016 $ 387,082 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 1,392 (4,888 ) (1,670 ) Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 391,024 $ 375,128 $ 385,412 Selling, general and administrative expenses - as reported under GAAP $ 222,813 $ 217,920 $ 206,982 Restructuring & separation costs (a) (4,770 ) (30,953 ) (12,734 ) Other adjustments (b) — — (12,301 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 218,043 $ 186,967 $ 181,947 Interest expense - as reported under GAAP $ (12,312 ) $ (12,684 ) $ (13,911 ) Financing costs (c) 4,655 — — Other adjustments (b) (445 ) (496 ) (1,201 ) Adjusted interest expense $ (8,102 ) $ (13,180 ) $ (15,112 ) Other income (expense), net - as reported under GAAP $ 114 $ (804 ) $ (1,205 ) Other adjustments (b) 445 496 1,201 Adjusted other income (expense), net $ 559 $ (308 ) $ (4 ) Diluted earnings per share - as reported under GAAP $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.50 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 0.07 0.50 0.19 Financing costs (c) 0.06 — 0.28 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 1.23 $ 0.97 Net income - as reported under GAAP $ 43,910 $ 43,112 $ 28,753 Income taxes 12,994 6,682 15,066 Interest expense 12,312 12,684 13,911 Interest income (456 ) (353 ) (388 ) EBIT $ 68,760 $ 62,125 $ 57,342 Depreciation and amortization - as reported under GAAP $ 9,924 $ 10,107 $ 7,740 Restructuring & separation costs (a) — (2,162 ) — Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 9,924 $ 7,945 $ 7,740 EBITDA $ 78,684 $ 72,232 $ 65,082 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 3,378 33,679 14,404 Other adjustments (b) 445 496 13,502 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,507 $ 106,407 $ 92,988

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December (In thousands, except for per share amounts) 2021 2020 2019 Net revenues - as reported under GAAP $ 2,475,916 $ 2,097,839 $ 2,548,839 Business model changes (d) — — (25,805 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 2,475,916 $ 2,097,839 $ 2,523,034 Cost of goods sold - as reported under GAAP $ 1,368,190 $ 1,234,150 $ 1,544,465 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 2,662 (467 ) (24,191 ) Business model changes (d) — — (24,194 ) Other adjustments (b) — — (1,804 ) Adjusted cost of goods sold $ 1,370,852 $ 1,233,683 $ 1,494,276 Selling, general and administrative expenses - as reported under GAAP $ 824,747 $ 739,855 $ 803,448 Restructuring & separation costs (a) (71,820 ) (105,088 ) (58,912 ) Business model changes (d) — — (6,134 ) Other adjustments (b) — — (19,541 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 752,927 $ 634,767 $ 718,861 Interest expense - as reported under GAAP $ (38,900 ) $ (49,992 ) $ (35,787 ) Financing costs (c) 4,655 — — Other adjustments (b) (1,888 ) (2,044 ) (5,276 ) Adjusted interest expense $ (36,133 ) $ (52,036 ) $ (41,063 ) Other expense, net - as reported under GAAP $ (959 ) $ (2,514 ) $ (5,002 ) Business model changes (d) — — (143 ) Other adjustments (b) 1,888 2,044 5,276 Adjusted other income (expense), net $ 929 $ (470 ) $ 131 Diluted earnings per share - as reported under GAAP $ 3.31 $ 1.17 $ 1.69 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 0.92 1.44 1.21 Business model changes (d) — — 0.08 Non-cash impairment of intangible asset (e) — — 0.44 Financing costs (c) 0.06 — 0.41 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.28 $ 2.61 $ 3.84 Net income - as reported under GAAP $ 195,423 $ 67,923 $ 96,654 Income taxes 49,177 5,013 38,540 Interest income from former parent, net — — (3,762 ) Interest expense 38,900 49,992 35,787 Interest income (1,480 ) (1,608 ) (3,931 ) EBIT $ 282,020 $ 121,320 $ 163,288 Depreciation and amortization - as reported under GAAP $ 36,599 $ 34,491 $ 30,760 Restructuring & separation costs (a) (2,823 ) (5,180 ) — Adjusted depreciation and amortization $ 33,776 $ 29,311 $ 30,760 EBITDA $ 318,619 $ 155,811 $ 194,048 Restructuring & separation costs (a) 66,335 100,375 83,103 Business model changes (d) — — 4,380 Non-cash impairment of intangible asset (e) — — 32,636 Other adjustments (b) 1,888 2,044 26,621 Adjusted EBITDA $ 386,842 $ 258,230 $ 340,788

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Summary of Select GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2021 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net revenues $ 681,091 $ 681,091 $ 660,865 $ 660,865 $ 652,611 $ 652,611 Gross profit $ 291,459 $ 290,067 $ 280,849 $ 285,737 $ 265,529 $ 267,199 As a percentage of total net revenues 42.8 % 42.6 % 42.5 % 43.2 % 40.7 % 40.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 222,813 $ 218,043 $ 217,920 $ 186,967 $ 206,982 $ 181,947 As a percentage of total net revenues 32.7 % 32.0 % 33.0 % 28.3 % 31.7 % 27.9 % Operating income $ 68,646 $ 72,024 $ 62,929 $ 98,770 $ 58,547 $ 85,252 As a percentage of total net revenues 10.1 % 10.6 % 9.5 % 14.9 % 9.0 % 13.1 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.88 $ 0.74 $ 1.23 $ 0.50 $ 0.97 EBIT $ 68,760 $ 72,583 $ 62,125 $ 98,462 $ 57,342 $ 85,248 EBITDA $ 78,684 $ 82,507 $ 72,232 $ 106,407 $ 65,082 $ 92,988 As a percentage of total net revenues 11.6 % 12.1 % 10.9 % 16.1 % 10.0 % 14.2 %

Twelve Months Ended December 2021 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Net revenues $ 2,475,916 $ 2,475,916 $ 2,097,839 $ 2,097,839 $ 2,548,839 $ 2,523,034 Gross profit $ 1,107,726 $ 1,105,064 $ 863,689 $ 864,156 $ 1,004,374 $ 1,028,758 As a percentage of total net revenues 44.7 % 44.6 % 41.2 % 41.2 % 39.4 % 40.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 824,747 $ 752,927 $ 739,855 $ 634,767 $ 803,448 $ 718,861 As a percentage of total net revenues 33.3 % 30.4 % 35.3 % 30.3 % 31.5 % 28.5 % Non-cash impairment of intangible asset $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 32,636 $ — Operating income $ 282,979 $ 352,137 $ 123,834 $ 229,389 $ 168,290 $ 309,897 As a percentage of total net revenues 11.4 % 14.2 % 5.9 % 10.9 % 6.6 % 12.3 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.31 $ 4.28 $ 1.17 $ 2.61 $ 1.69 $ 3.84 EBIT $ 282,020 $ 353,066 $ 121,320 $ 228,919 $ 163,288 $ 310,028 EBITDA $ 318,619 $ 386,842 $ 155,811 $ 258,230 $ 194,048 $ 340,788 As a percentage of total net revenues 12.9 % 15.6 % 7.4 % 12.3 % 7.6 % 13.5 %

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Disaggregation of Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 2021 Revenues - As Reported Under GAAP (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 350,542 $ 111,047 $ 3,593 $ 465,182 Non-U.S. Wholesale 49,149 68,348 966 118,463 Direct-to-Consumer 43,909 53,522 2 97,433 Other — — 13 13 Total $ 443,600 $ 232,917 $ 4,574 $ 681,091 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 388,384 $ 130,852 $ 3,608 $ 522,844 International 55,216 102,065 966 158,247 Total $ 443,600 $ 232,917 $ 4,574 $ 681,091

Twelve Months Ended December 2021 Net Revenues - As Reported Under GAAP (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 1,269,718 $ 420,720 $ 9,979 $ 1,700,417 Non-U.S. Wholesale 186,355 301,332 2,854 490,541 Direct-to-Consumer 119,158 165,000 21 284,179 Other — — 779 779 Total $ 1,575,231 $ 887,052 $ 13,633 $ 2,475,916 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 1,370,916 $ 487,214 $ 10,779 $ 1,868,909 International 204,315 399,838 2,854 607,007 Total $ 1,575,231 $ 887,052 $ 13,633 $ 2,475,916

Three Months Ended December 2020 Revenues - As Reported Under GAAP (In thousands) Wrangler Lee Other Total Channel revenues U.S. Wholesale $ 362,044 $ 87,818 $ 1,421 $ 451,283 Non-U.S. Wholesale 47,826 57,080 596 105,502 Direct-to-Consumer 37,874 59,560 11 97,445 Other — — 6,635 6,635 Total $ 447,744 $ 204,458 $ 8,663 $ 660,865 Geographic revenues U.S. $ 396,398 $ 115,312 $ 8,067 $ 519,777 International 51,346 89,146 596 141,088 Total $ 447,744 $ 204,458 $ 8,663 $ 660,865