Tapestry, Inc. to Present at Bank of America's Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Tapestry, Inc. TPR, a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, today announced that Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, available to the general public, and archived for a period of five business days. To access the presentation, log onto Tapestry's Investor Relations website or utilize Bank of America's webcast link.

About Tapestry, Inc.

Our global house of brands unites the magic of Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Each of our brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies. We use our collective strengths to move our customers and empower our communities, to make the fashion industry more sustainable, and to build a company that's equitable, inclusive, and diverse. Individually, our brands are iconic. Together, we can stretch what's possible.

