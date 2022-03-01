Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

News Release Available on www.AcushnetHoldingsCorp.com
Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF ("Acushnet") published its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on March 1, 2022. The results are available via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites.
Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2022 to review the full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.
ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission – to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete – has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.
