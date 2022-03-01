2022 Report on Opportunities in the Telehealth Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Investor Series: Opportunities in the Telehealth Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed information on the telehealth industry, covering the core and peripheral products and affiliated services. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of promising business ventures, over the coming decade.

The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring interactive MS Excel sheets and an MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project, and insights drawn from the curated data.

Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of healthcare services, such as medical consults, examination / interpretation of medical reports, critical health parameter monitoring, medical information sharing (between physicians and their patients) and patient education, using modern telecommunications solutions.

In other words, it offers a convenient and cost-effective way for individuals with health problems to seek medical attention from the comfort of their respective homes. Currently, a wide variety of virtual conferencing tools and intuitive software are available for the aforementioned purposes. In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the enforcement of mandatory social distancing practices, a lot of routine and emergency medical consultations were reported to have been conducted in the virtual environment. In 2020, it was estimated that 76% of hospitals in the US were using diverse telehealth technologies to connect doctors to patients.

Although the demand for and use of telehealth technologies witnessed a notable surge (experts believe that the use of such solutions increased by around 40% compared to the pre-COVID era) during the recent pandemic, the idea of remote delivery of medical advice / information is believed to have been conceived much earlier. It is, therefore, safe to infer that the pandemic served to provide a much-needed impetus to drive the adoption of remote medical services. Moreover, even as social distancing mandates are being revoked across the world, the expanded access to quality healthcare offered by telemedicine is anticipated to continue to be used at a less unprecedented but evident scale.

The recent years have witnessed a surge in investment activity in companies involved in the development of telehealth solutions. This was primarily fueled by the demand for remote healthcare services, which led to a marked increase in the adoption of various telemedicine, health tracking and medical information sharing products.

According to one of our recent studies, many companies are also engaged in providing tailored solutions, along with remote access to medical care facilities to patients. In addition, around 90% of the healthcare organizations are believed to have already invested or have revealed strong intentions to invest in remote patient monitoring systems. In the wake of the recent increase in demand, we believe that the market presents lucrative investment opportunities for investors on the lookout for both short- and long-term gains.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the site management organizations market over the coming decades. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2035.

The opportunity has been segregated on the basis of [A] key market segments (namely telemedicine (which further includes interactive patient care, store & forward telemedicine and remote patient monitoring offerings), patient portals and tele-education) and [B] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

