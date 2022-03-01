Thompson Street Capital Partners Portfolio Company Len the Plumber Acquires Canady's Heating, Air, Plumbing

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced its portfolio company Len The Plumber (LTP), a full-service residential plumbing company based in Baltimore, has completed the acquisition of Canady's Heating, Air, Plumbing, a full-service provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services located in Savannah, GA. Canady's was founded in 1986 and serves six counties in eastern Georgia. Both Canady's partners, Fred Canady and Kyle Canady, will stay on post-close and continue to run the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP, said, "Canady's was identified as a key partner to help us expand our residential services south of the Mid-Atlantic. Fred shares a similar passion for serving our communities with an approach that prioritizes customer service and is well recognized within our industry as an employer of choice. We look forward to growing the Canady's brand together with a strong team and the support of TSCP."
Jeff Aiello, Managing Director, TSCP, added, "Canady's is an exceptional business that brings meaningful scale and expertise in HVAC into Len The Plumber and extends operations into a new and attractive geography in the southeast. We are excited to partner with Fred and Kyle to accelerate Canady's growth with Len The Plumber."
About Thompson Street Capital Partners
Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the Life Sciences & Healthcare, Software & Technology, and Business and Consumer Services and Products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.
