One Day CASS Online Course: Managing Client Money and Assets - May 20th, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Our online classes are so much more than just a webinar - they provide an interactive experience where you will be able to get your questions answered in real-time by our senior experts and have discussions with other participants. You will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and course certificate on completion. The collapse of Lehman Brothers exposed a multi-billion shortfall in segregated client accounts, forcing much stricter rules on how a firm should separate client money from its own cash.

In 2014 the FCA reviewed the client assets regime and made material changes to the rules. The aim was and is to continue to offer better protection and speed up the recovery of client assets if the business collapses.

The subject of Client money and Client assets remains high on the FCA's agenda, actions against firms continue to be taken by the FCA. Most notably the £126 million fine of a US banks London branch for failure to segregate client and company cash. Fines and their reputational damage aside, the new rules post significant commercial and operational challenges.

This very practical 1-day course conducted by an expert with over 20 years of experience within the sector will provide a thorough overview of the CASS regulation and CASS rules, their scope and requirements, and prepare participants to effectively comply with them.

You will learn about the principles of clients' money and asset protection, how to segregate and hold funds and keep records. You will also learn about the CASS reporting requirements and how to set up all the processes and operations in order to stay compliant.

Recognise the FCA's concerns regarding Client Assets

Understand your firm's responsibilities when handling Client Money

Assess the practical implications of your firm's Client Asset responsibilities

Consider the effectiveness of your current processes in the light of the enhanced CASS regulation

Identify the work required to comply with the CASS regulation

Investigate the application of the FCA CASS rules, drawing on lessons learned and good industry practice

Main topics covered during this training

The background to client asset protection

CASS rules, scope and significance

Defining client money and assets

Defining CASS firm

CASS Resolution Pack

Common issues with managing clients money and assets

Record keeping and reporting requirements

Reconciliation requirements

Governance process

CASS fundamentals

Understanding the background and drivers to CASS?

An insight into FCA principles and objectives

FCA enforcement

CASS rule and Guidance

High level requirements

Protection of clients' needs

Identification of money and assets

Segregation of accounts and required documentation

Acknowledgement of trust letters

Reconciliation arrangements

Reporting requirements and responsibilities

FCA requirements

Practical application of the rules

Client money distribution

Client assets and custody reconciliation

Mandates (written and non-written)

The importance of oversight and reporting

The FCA CASS unit

Allocating CASS operational oversight functions - CF10a

Client money and Asset return (MAR)

CASS resolution pack

Introducing systems and controls

Implementing policies and procedures

Third party agreements: service level agreements and KPIs

Management information

The governance role

Action planning

Consider how your firm's policies, processes and procedures can be enhanced to ensure they continue to support an effective and compliant CASS regime

Summary and course close

